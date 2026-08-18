JD's 7Fresh Opens 24-Hour Robot Coffee Shop in Beijing

JD.com's 7Fresh Coffee has opened a 24-hour unmanned robot coffee shop in Beijing, marking a new push by the Chinese e-commerce giant to bring artificial intelligence and embodied robotics into physical retail, National Business Daily reported.

The store, located on the B1 floor of Tower A at Galaxy SOHO in Chaoyang District, officially opened on August 16. It is billed by JD as 7Fresh Coffee's first 24-hour intelligent unmanned coffee shop globally.

The wording matters. Fully automated coffee kiosks and robotic-arm baristas are not new. Cafe X in the United States was serving coffee with a Mitsubishi industrial robotic arm in San Francisco as early as 2017. Ella by Crown Digital in Singapore began operating as a robotic barista kiosk around 2020, and China's COFE+, developed by Haidun Robotics, has also put enclosed automated coffee kiosks into commercial use.

What makes JD's new shop significant is not that it invented the robot cafe, but that it combines round-the-clock operation, full-process drink production, self-service ordering, real-time production display and robotic handoff inside a mainstream retail setting.

According to Chinese media reports, the Beijing shop runs without human baristas. After customers place orders through a self-service system, the drink-making process is handled by machines from start to finish, including bean grinding, extraction, mixing, cup handling, drink dispensing and placement into pickup cabinets.

A smart display inside the store shows each order as it moves through production, from cup release and ice addition to preparation and cabinet delivery. JD said the setup keeps the production line free of human contact while allowing customers to monitor the process in real time.

The company said a single drink can be made in about 30 seconds. On opening day, the store also staged a 24-hour livestream of robot coffee production and successfully challenged the Guinness World Records title for the most cups of coffee served by a robot coffee shop in one hour. It received official certification after serving 202 cups in 60 minutes.