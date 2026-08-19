AI Hiking Tip Leaves Suzhou Man Stranded on Hangzhou Mountain

A man from Suzhou in Jiangsu Province was rescued after he followed an AI-recommended hiking route into an undeveloped mountain area in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and became stranded more than 1,300 meters above sea level, according to Dushi Kuaibao.

An emergency rescue team in Hangzhou received an urgent alert on the evening of August 12 that someone was trapped on one of the three peaks of western Zhejiang.

Seven rescue workers, two police officers and three firefighters were sent to the scene.

The man was on Tonggongjian, a mountain about 1,558 meters above sea level and part of the well-known western Zhejiang hiking route.

The area is difficult terrain, much of it undeveloped, with dense woods, thorny undergrowth, intermittent mobile phone signals and low night temperatures that can increase the risk of getting lost or suffering hypothermia.

Rescuers reached the foot of Tonggongjian at 9:40pm. After about 90 minutes of climbing steep mountain paths, they found the man at an altitude of about 1,300 meters.

He had suffered several scrapes on his feet and knees. Team members took turns supporting him as they slowly moved downhill.