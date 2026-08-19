Unitree Starts Shanghai Trading With a Bang. Can Investor Euphoria Last?

Unitree Robotics, the world's largest maker of humanoid robots and the first to list on a Chinese mainland stock exchange, didn't disappoint investors expecting a big pop in its share price on the first day of trading on Wednesday.

The stock soared to a 460 percent close above its offer price on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market. That came despite bearish trading in the broader market, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 2.4 percent and the STAR Market 50 Index tumbling 6.9 percent.

But is Unitree's stellar performance sustainable?

"The exceptionally good performance of Unitree indicated strong investor interest, but at the same time, tech shares, including robotic-related ones, suffered sharp falls today, casting shadows upon the upcoming performance of Unitree" said Zhou Peng, an analyst with China International Capital Corp.

The debut of Unitree came after a heavily oversubscribed IPO that raised 6.1 billion yuan (US$905 million). The 1-in-5525 lottery chance of securing retail shares during the subscription process left huge unmet demand waiting for the start of trading, despite an aggressive price-to-earnings of ratio of 219 times on expectations for future growth.