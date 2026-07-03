Formula E Contingent Tours Nanxiang Ancient Town

The 2026 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will rev its engine at the Shanghai International Circuit tomorrow, with 20 world-class drivers set to compete in Jiading District.

Ahead of the race, drivers and team members explored the district's Nanxiang Ancient Town, best known as the birthplace of Shanghai's iconic xiaolongbao (steamed buns).

They toured the centuries-old alleyways, visited the Twin Pagodas and tried their hand at making the local specialty, which dates back to the late 19th century.