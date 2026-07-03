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Shanghai International Circuit
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Nanxiang Ancient Town

Formula E Contingent Tours Nanxiang Ancient Town

by Hu Min
July 3, 2026
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The 2026 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will rev its engine at the Shanghai International Circuit tomorrow, with 20 world-class drivers set to compete in Jiading District.

Ahead of the race, drivers and team members explored the district's Nanxiang Ancient Town, best known as the birthplace of Shanghai's iconic xiaolongbao (steamed buns).

They toured the centuries-old alleyways, visited the Twin Pagodas and tried their hand at making the local specialty, which dates back to the late 19th century.

Formula E Contingent Tours Nanxiang Ancient Town
Credit: Peng Xiaoyan
Caption: FE staffers try xiaolongbao in Nanxiang.

"It was very interesting to experience the culture behind this food," Lola Yamaha ABT driver Lucas Di Grassi told Shanghai Daily.

The Brazilian, who first raced in Shanghai in the late 2000s, reflected on the city's rapid development, calling it his favorite in China after years of racing there.

Formula E Contingent Tours Nanxiang Ancient Town
Credit: Peng Xiaoyan
Caption: Lucas Di Grassi tries making xiaolongbao.

Formula E Senior Event Experience Manager Natalie Hettle said she had an "incredible experience" in Shanghai on her second visit to the city, and plans to stay longer this time to explore more.

"I really like xiaolongbao as the soup inside is juicy, and the pork filling is incredibly tender. Paired with vinegar, the flavor works perfectly together," she said.

She added that teams enjoy racing at the Shanghai International Circuit and interacting with local fans, describing Chinese motorsport audiences as highly enthusiastic and saying the paddock looks forward to returning each year.

Formula E Contingent Tours Nanxiang Ancient Town
Credit: Hu Min / Shanghai Daily

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai International Circuit#ABB#Nanxiang Ancient Town#Shanghai#Yamaha#Jiading
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