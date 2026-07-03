Five High-Rises Set to Transform North Bund Skyline

Five skyscrapers are rising simultaneously in Hongkou District's North Bund – all within the boundaries of what will become Shanghai's first car-free zone in the city center.

The tallest tower, at 480 meters, has surpassed the 200m mark and is expected to reach 300 meters by the end of this year. On completion, it will become the tallest building west of the Huangpu River.

Three additional towers in the cluster will also exceed 200 meters. A newly approved 249m tower will integrate corporate headquarters, hotel and commercial space, and high-end residential units within a single structure – creating a vertical mix that officials assert is unprecedented in China.

A separate 249m structure, known as Shanghai China Central Place, completed its underground foundation slab in May.

A 230m research and office tower has completed its planning review.

The fifth tower is projected to reach 180 meters. It has cleared the ground level and is expected to exceed 100 meters this year.

Yang Mingqi, deputy director of Hongkou's planning authority, said that the newly approved 249m tower is intended to keep the area vibrant around the clock.

"We aim to have offices, services, and residents all within the same building, ensuring the area remains active 24 hours a day," he explained.

"This type of vertical mix is the first of its kind in China."