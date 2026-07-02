Shanghai Airports Open More International Routes for Summer Travel Season
Shanghai's two major airports launched the summer travel season on Thursday with a wider network of international routes and more frequent domestic flights to help travelers get where they want to go.
The two airports now serve 302 destinations in 53 countries, a record high, according to the Shanghai Airport Authority.
Spring Airlines and South Korean carrier Eastar Jet began flying between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Cheongju, South Korea, in April. The route operates nine flights a week. China Eastern Airlines will add its own Shanghai-Cheongju service in July.
South Korean travelers are already the top foreign visitor group arriving at both Shanghai airports.
The new routes give Chinese travelers another affordable short-haul option to South Korea's Chungcheongbuk-do province, home to the Cheongju Ancient Palace and Osaeng Hot Springs, according to the airport authority.
Russia's Rossiya Airlines launched a twice-weekly service between Pudong and Krasnoyarsk in June. The city, known as "the heart of Siberia," sits on the Yenisei River and is the largest city in the region. Summer temperatures are mild, and the area is known for the Stolby Nature Reserve and its vast taiga forests.
China Eastern increased flights to Marseille, France, to four times a week in June. France's second-largest city and the Mediterranean's largest port, Marseille is a gateway to Provence, the Camargue wetlands, and the Roman amphitheater in Arles.
Flights to Zurich, Switzerland, have been increased to six times a week, operated by China Eastern and Swiss International Air Lines. Zurich is the main gateway to the Alps and a short train ride from Lucerne and Interlaken.
China Eastern resumed three weekly flights to Stockholm, Sweden, in June after a service gap. Stockholm, built across 14 islands, is one of Europe's most scenic capitals and offers long summer daylight hours ideal for sightseeing.
A new thrice-a-week service, operated by China Eastern, between Pudong and Adelaide, Australia, was also launched in June. Adelaide, capital of South Australia, is known for its food and wine scene, the beaches at Glenelg, and the vineyards of the Barossa Valley.
The Hongqiao International Airport has increased the frequency of some popular domestic flights, handling 15 express routes. Traffic is heaviest to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, with peak-hour flights departing about every 30 minutes.
Travelers preferring the train also have more options. The Yangtze River Delta railway network is running 32 additional temporary trains from July 1 for the summer season.
Editor: Shi Jingyun