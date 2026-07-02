Shanghai Airports Open More International Routes for Summer Travel Season

Shanghai's two major airports launched the summer travel season on Thursday with a wider network of international routes and more frequent domestic flights to help travelers get where they want to go.

The two airports now serve 302 destinations in 53 countries, a record high, according to the Shanghai Airport Authority.

Spring Airlines and South Korean carrier Eastar Jet began flying between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Cheongju, South Korea, in April. The route operates nine flights a week. China Eastern Airlines will add its own Shanghai-Cheongju service in July.

South Korean travelers are already the top foreign visitor group arriving at both Shanghai airports.

The new routes give Chinese travelers another affordable short-haul option to South Korea's Chungcheongbuk-do province, home to the Cheongju Ancient Palace and Osaeng Hot Springs, according to the airport authority.

Russia's Rossiya Airlines launched a twice-weekly service between Pudong and Krasnoyarsk in June. The city, known as "the heart of Siberia," sits on the Yenisei River and is the largest city in the region. Summer temperatures are mild, and the area is known for the Stolby Nature Reserve and its vast taiga forests.