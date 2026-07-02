Mercury Rising: Shanghai Braces for Heat as Plum Rain Eases

Shanghai's intense plum rain is beginning to weaken, making way for a humid warm-up over the weekend and a hot start to next week.

The city saw cloudy to overcast skies today, with scattered, short-lived showers in some areas and fog affecting northern districts.

Rain gear remained essential for commuters, with the maximum temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius on the day.

High humidity levels between 75-95 percent created muggy conditions, particularly during the midday hours.

The wet and unstable weather will persist into tomorrow, bringing cloudy skies paired with occasional showers or localized thunderstorms. Friday's temperatures will hover between 25 and 30 degrees, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The rain will decrease slightly on Saturday, allowing for brief periods of sunshine, though occasional showers will keep conditions damp.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 31 degrees, increasing the humid and sticky feeling across the city.