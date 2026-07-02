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Mercury Rising: Shanghai Braces for Heat as Plum Rain Eases

by Yang Jian
July 2, 2026
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Mercury Rising: Shanghai Braces for Heat as Plum Rain Eases
Credit: Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Pedestrians cross a street in downtown Shanghai on Thursday as overcast skies bring a temporary break from the city's heavy plum rain.

Shanghai's intense plum rain is beginning to weaken, making way for a humid warm-up over the weekend and a hot start to next week.

The city saw cloudy to overcast skies today, with scattered, short-lived showers in some areas and fog affecting northern districts.

Rain gear remained essential for commuters, with the maximum temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius on the day.

High humidity levels between 75-95 percent created muggy conditions, particularly during the midday hours.

The wet and unstable weather will persist into tomorrow, bringing cloudy skies paired with occasional showers or localized thunderstorms. Friday's temperatures will hover between 25 and 30 degrees, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The rain will decrease slightly on Saturday, allowing for brief periods of sunshine, though occasional showers will keep conditions damp.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 31 degrees, increasing the humid and sticky feeling across the city.

Mercury Rising: Shanghai Braces for Heat as Plum Rain Eases
Credit: Yang Jian / Shanghai Daily
Caption: A resident carries an umbrella to shield against the sun in Shanghai on Thursday morning, as high humidity and rising temperatures create muggy midday conditions.

Overcast skies and occasional downpours or thunderstorms will return on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 30 degrees.

By early next week, a northward shift of the subtropical high-pressure system will clear out the heavy rain.

Shanghai will transit to mostly cloudy skies with less precipitation. Short-lived showers may still hit some areas on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will climb steadily from 32 degrees on Monday to 33 degrees on Tuesday.

The heat wave will peak on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees under cloudy skies, though afternoon showers remain possible.

The mercury will stay high at 33 degrees next Thursday before dropping slightly to 31 degrees on Friday as overcast skies and short-lived showers return.

Editor: Liu Qi

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