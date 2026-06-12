Brain-Computer Interfaces Steal the Spotlight at Tech Fair

Brain-computer interface (BCI) technology has emerged as a major highlight at this year's 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.

With over 50 BCI companies invited to participate, the three-day exhibition, which opened yesterday at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, is showcasing a diverse range of cutting-edge applications, spanning from non-invasive to invasive technologies, and from medical rehabilitation to consumer entertainment.

At the Zhangjiang exhibition area, an implantable BCI hand motor function compensation system developed by Neuracle Technology Shanghai offers a beacon of hope for paralyzed patients.

"This product is designed for patients aged 18 to 60 who suffer from quadriplegia and are unable to grasp objects due to cervical spinal cord injuries," said Shi Huihuang, marketing manager of Neuracle.

The core innovation of the device lies in its epidural implantation technology. By suturing the electrode suite outside the dura mater, the system ensures a high signal-to-noise ratio for data collection while successfully avoiding damage to brain tissue. Furthermore, its wireless power supply and communication design allow for long-term use following a single implantation.

The device has already been used in 36 clinical surgeries across China, allowing patients to operate the system independently at home just one month after the procedure.

"Data shows that the improvement rate of patients' grasping function reached 100 percent. Some patients have even shown signs of neuroplasticity, recovering additional neurological functions," Shi pointed out.

Notably, Neuracle has recently completed its IPO tutoring and is poised to become the first BCI-related listed company.