Huawei Launches Enhanced AI-Capable HarmonyOS 7

Huawei Technologies officially released its new HarmonyOS 7 today, which boasts enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities and a more open ecosystem designed to support a broader array of apps and devices.

During the opening keynote of the Huawei Developer Conference 2026, Richard Yu, executive director and chairman of Huawei's consumer business group, announced that HarmonyOS is progressing rapidly. He revealed that more than 66 million active devices have HarmonyOS 6 since its debut last year.

Built entirely on Huawei's self-developed architecture, HarmonyOS strategically removes the company's reliance on US technologies like Google's Android, effectively mitigating the impact of foreign sanctions, industry insiders said.

"It now has better business models compared with Apple's iOS and Google's Android," Yu said.

Huawei also emphasized its commitment to an open-source HarmonyOS ecosystem, which supports over 200 chip varieties across more than 20 industries, spanning roughly 1,200 device categories. HarmonyOS 7, which will officially be available this autumn, introduces an upgraded architecture specifically optimized for AI agents and skills. Additionally, the company announced it will double down on its proprietary Pangu AI model.

Executives from popular apps like AliPay, JD.com, and Dianping shared new features of HarmonyOS versions.

A wider range of HarmonyOS applications, ecosystem innovations, and next-generation devices will be showcased at HDC 2026, which runs from Friday through Sunday in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.