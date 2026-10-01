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Chinese Tech Giants Advance Ambitions in AI Personal Assistants

by Yao Minji
October 1, 2026
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Chinese tech giants Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent are pushing deeper into the personal AI assistant arena.

Alibaba's Qwen announced at the Apsara Conference last week that it is accelerating development of a personal agent, signaling its intent to transform Qwen from a passively responsive Q&A tool into a personal assistant that proactively delivers services around user needs.

ByteDance's Doubao has been internally testing a personal assistant project codenamed Spell since April, with plans to deeply integrate it with Doubao's conversational capabilities.

Tencent is developing a standalone app called Handy Bot, while also testing a native AI assistant called Xiaowei within WeChat.

The wave of development was triggered overseas, where products like Meta's Muse and Instinct have pushed AI beyond chat tools toward autonomous agents that handle daily tasks for users.

However, the path forward is muddied by a certain lack of user trust and possible platform ecosystem barriers. A personal assistant that can genuinely handle daily affairs needs to connect to a large number of third-party services like shopping, transportation, email and payments.

Third-party platforms may not be willing to hand over user relationships and transaction entry points to AI agents.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Alibaba#Wechat#TikTok#Tencent#ByteDance
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