[Tech]
Tencent
NetEase
Beijing

DeepSeek Hikes API Price Amid Rising Demand, Seeks US$7.4b Funding

by Zhu Shenshen
August 6, 2026
Share Article:

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek will boost API prices throughout its platform due to rising usage and introduce peak-hour surge charging.

It will be a "significant price increase," DeepSeek said on its website.

According to media reports, DeepSeek would increase API charges during weekday peak hours (9am–12 noon and 14pm–18pm Beijing Time) and maintain base rates on weekends and public holidays.

Heavy developers and enterprise users will be most affected. Developer platform OpenCode reported that DeepSeek's V4 Flash model processed 8 trillion tokens in a single day on August 1 – comprising 5 trillion from free tiers and 3 trillion from paid developer calls.

Despite increases, DeepSeek continues to be cheaper.

DeepSeek, a leading Chinese AI model, cost about 10 percent less than OpenAI and Anthropic, according to UBS analysts in July.

After a brief hiatus, DeepSeek revived its second funding round, seeking 50 billion yuan (US$7.4 billion) at a valuation of 500 billion.

This follows a 50 billion yuan round in June backed by China's National AI Industry Investment Fund, Tencent, CATL, NetEase and JD.com.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Tencent#NetEase#Beijing#UBS
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

China's Robotaxi 'Profit Milestone' Depends on How You Calculate It
FEATURED
[AUTO]
China's Robotaxi 'Profit Milestone' Depends on How You Calculate It
@ Lu FeiranLineAug 6, 2026
Daily Buzz: 6 August 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 6 August 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
Third Wave: Games Industry Takes China Myths, Folklore to the World
[Tech]
Third Wave: Games Industry Takes China Myths, Folklore to the World
China's rich culture heritage provides a treasure trove of material. China's game developers provide proven creative talent.
Beijing Court Lets Mother Inherit 87 Game Accounts After Son Dies at 36
[News]
Beijing Court Lets Mother Inherit 87 Game Accounts After Son Dies at 36
The mother hoped to transfer 87 game accounts to her name to help support herself on her limited income after her only son died from a serious illness.

Popular Reads

Togo Officials Explore Shanghai's People-Centered Urban Development Practices
1

Togo Officials Explore Shanghai's People-Centered Urban Development Practices

White Rabbit's Retro Wrapper Finds a New Generation of Fans Overseas
2

White Rabbit's Retro Wrapper Finds a New Generation of Fans Overseas

[Weather] Cute Name, Fierce Bite: Shanghai Braces for Dolphin Impact
3

[Weather] Cute Name, Fierce Bite: Shanghai Braces for Dolphin Impact

[Weather] Shanghai to See Strong Winds, Rain on Sunday as Typhoon Dolphin Moves Closer
4

[Weather] Shanghai to See Strong Winds, Rain on Sunday as Typhoon Dolphin Moves Closer