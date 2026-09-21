Travel Advice for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Credit: Imaginechina

Shanghai police are set to take traffic-management measures to ensure safe, orderly and smooth travel for participants, spectators and residents during the 48th WorldSkills Competition. The event runs September 22-27. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Cultural Center, with competitions staged at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

Watch out for two traffic peaks Police have identified two periods when traffic pressure is expected to be particularly heavy. The first is the evening rush hour on September 22, from around 3pm to 10:30pm, when the opening ceremony will be held in the World Expo area. Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced on parts of Expo Avenue, Jikun Road and Bocheng Road. Slower traffic is also expected along sections of Expo Avenue, Changqing Road N. and Gaoke Road W. as competition-related traffic overlaps with normal commuting traffic. The second peak is expected during the morning rush hour on September 24, from around 6:30am to 9:30am, around the NECC. Roads expected to face heavier pressure include sections of Songze Avenue, Yinggang Road E., Panxiu Road, Panlong Road, Longlian Road and Zhuguang Road. Police have advised commuters who normally travel through the area to avoid the immediate surroundings where possible and use navigation services to choose alternative routes.

Credit: Imaginechina

Limited road restrictions around the NECC Only a limited number of roads around the National Exhibition and Convention Center will restrict ordinary passenger vehicles. From 7am to 6pm between September 23 and 26, ordinary passenger vehicles will be prohibited from entering Laigang Road between Songze Avenue and Yinggang Road E., as well as the Laigang Road exit ramp of Jianhong Elevated Road. Pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles will not be subject to the restriction. Apart from the credential-controlled Laigang Road ramp, police said no permit-only traffic zones will be introduced during the competition to minimize the impact on local residents.

Driving to the venue? Reserve parking in advance Police and transport authorities have arranged parking facilities around the NECC. Travelers are advised to reserve parking in advance through Suishenxing, Shanghai Parking or their WeChat mini-programs. Drivers are also advised to print their parking permit in advance and place it inside the vehicle to improve entry and exit efficiency. Electronic traffic-guidance screens have been installed around the venue, while navigation platforms, including Amap and Baidu Maps, will provide police-recommended routes for different travel needs.

Taxi and ride-hailing arrangements Taxis, ride-hailing vehicles and passenger cars without parking reservations can use designated "drop-off and go" parking areas. The designated locations are P0, P1 and P6. P6 will only be used in the morning. In the afternoon, ride-hailing pick-up will be arranged at P0 and P1, while taxi pick-up will be arranged at P6.

Metro closures on Sept 23 Spectators are being advised to prioritize public transport during the competition. Metro Lines 2 and 17 provide access to the NECC. But from the start of service until noon on September 23, Shanghai Metro will close two Line 2 stations near the venue – National Exhibition and Convention Center and Panxiang Road · Shanghai National Accounting Institute – with trains skipping both stops. Station entrances and exits will be shut, and passengers will not be able to board, alight or enter during the closure. A free shuttle bus will link Panxiang Road · Shanghai National Accounting Institute (Line 2), National Exhibition and Convention Center (Line 2) and National Exhibition and Convention Center (Line 17), running every 5 to 10 minutes or when full.

Metro to extend services Shanghai Metro will also adjust services to handle increasing passenger traffic during the 48th WorldSkills Competition and Mid-Autumn Festival (September 25-27). From September 24 to 26, Metro lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13 will operate till midnight. Passengers can make usual transfers, but they should check connecting line last-train times in advance. On September 27, extra late-night trains will run on Lines 1, 2, 10 and 17 until midnight to clear the holiday return-peak surge from a wave of night train arrivals at Hongqiao Railway Station, though transfers will be suspended at interchange stations along those routes. The operator said the service period may be further extended depending on passenger flows at Hongqiao Railway Station. Two shuttle bus routes will operate during the competition from September 23 to 26 between 3pm and 7pm. The National Exhibition and Convention Center's P5 parking space will be connected to Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station by one and Zhongchun Road Station on Metro Line 9 by the other. Passengers should note that some Metro stations may temporarily close entrances or suspend operations during certain periods of the competition in accordance with public security requirements. Passengers are advised to check its official Weibo account for real-time service updates and follow staff instructions during periods of heavy passenger traffic.