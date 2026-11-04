[Tech]
CIIE
China International Import Expo
Intel

Global Tech Giants Bet Big on China Market

by Zhu Shenshen
November 4, 2026
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Global Tech Giants Bet Big on China Market
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Qualcomm will unveil the first 6G terminal prototype that meets 3GPP standards at CIIE.

Global technology powerhouses are set to unveil an array of groundbreaking innovations, next-generation hardware, and AI-driven infrastructure at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opens Thursday.

Despite global geopolitical uncertainty, these cutting-edge products demonstrate foreign tech giants' commitment to the Chinese consumer market and deep integration into local industrial supply chains.

US-based Qualcomm, a leading global manufacturer of mobile chips, will host the inaugural public showcase of a 6G terminal prototype that complies with the latest 3GPP standards.

5G provides high-speed mobile broadband and massive device connectivity, while 6G merges the physical and digital worlds with native artificial intelligence, terabit speeds, and integrated sensing.

Developed in close collaboration with Chinese industry partners, including China Mobile and ZTE, the prototype has already undergone joint technical validation and testing.

Japan's Panasonic focuses on smart wellness environments and AI infrastructure components. Panasonic is offering liquid-cooling solutions for AI data centers to handle generative AI's massive compute and thermal loads.

The company will showcase high-capacity polymer capacitors with low equivalent series resistance (ESR), which are designed to stabilize power delivery during high current flows.

Additionally, they will present mass-producible Through-Glass Via (TGV) core substrates intended for next-generation advanced chip packaging.


Global Tech Giants Bet Big on China Market
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Panasonic will display smart wellness devices and core components for AI infrastructure.

Panasonic will launch its "Smart Sensing Health Space" solutions tailored for residential applications, incorporating non-invasive sensing devices across kitchens, focus-oriented studies, sleep-optimized bedrooms and senior-care bathrooms.

Singapore-based OSIM will unveil its DreamSPA wellness concept on the Chinese mainland. Centered on its flagship uDream AI massage chair, the system utilizes contactless computer-vision technology to measure heart rate and stress metrics, shifting wellness hardware from subjective comfort toward data-backed physiological monitoring.

Industry titans such as AMD, Intel and Sony are also scheduled to unveil products across semiconductor, computing and digital entertainment segments.

Editor: Yao Minji

#CIIE#China International Import Expo#Intel#Qualcomm#ZTE#China Mobile#Sony#Panasonic
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