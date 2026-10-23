[Tech]
Shanghai

Robot Targets Hazardous Jobs, Emergency Response

by Yang Jian
October 23, 2026
Share Article:
Caption: Shot by Yang Jian. Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.

JIAYI, a Shanghai-based robotics company, has introduced an AI model that it claims is "the first of its kind" to allow robots to autonomously unzip, open, and retrieve objects from bags.

The technology combines touch feedback with precise movement and has potential uses in hazardous inspections and emergency response.

JIAYI Intelligence (Shanghai) Technology Co named it TAEI yesterday. At the event, a two-armed robot demonstrated the bag-opening sequence. Another demonstration involved gripping a potato chip without breaking it.

The innovation lies in handling objects that bend, shift or break, rather than simply moving rigid parts along a fixed path, according to the company.

A soft bag changes shape as it is pulled. A robot must hold the small zipper pull, respond to that movement, and open the bag without losing its grip.

Founder and chairman Li Hongyu said the demonstration used an ordinary zipper, without an added attachment to make it easier to grasp.

JIAYI said TAEI combines touch feedback, three-dimensional information about its surroundings, and software that checks each stage of a task. Together, these allow a robot to adjust the force it applies, locate objects and correct its movements if a grip slips or a zipper catches.

Li said robots also need knowledge of the industry in which they work, along with the precision to carry out their tasks.

Robot Targets Hazardous Jobs, Emergency Response
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: JIAYI founder and chairman Li Hongyu introduces a four-legged robot operating an electrical control panel.

Where it could help

One potential application is the examination of suspicious bags. Li mentioned that robots equipped with these handling skills could perform tasks that would normally require a person in protective gear to approach and open a package.

Other tasks include turning valves or operating switches in hazardous areas. JIAYI is developing applications for petrochemical facilities and emergency response, rather than focusing on household robots.

Li stated that the company is collaborating with the Shanghai railway authority to develop robots that will assist maintenance staff. Workers can utilize a four-legged robot to transport tools. The robot can use laser-based sensors to monitor for any approaching trains while maintenance tasks are underway.

The goal for Metro systems is to utilize the same equipment for both routine inspections of tunnels and tracks and for emergencies.

Possible emergency tasks include carrying inflatable equipment into hazardous areas to provide support or help seal leaks.

The company already sells bomb-disposal robots in China and has exported them to Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Middle East, Li said. The new model is intended to improve the machines' ability to understand and perform tasks.

Li sees practical industrial work as the route to repeat business.

"The model we released today is not about showing off," he said. "We hope it can genuinely assist people and be put to practical use."

Robot Targets Hazardous Jobs, Emergency Response
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A robot grips a valve wheel during an emergency-response demonstration.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 23 October 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 23 October 2026
@ Wang YanlinLineOct 23, 2026
'Chinese People Can Fly': Rural Inventor Builds Green Goblin's Glider
[News]
'Chinese People Can Fly': Rural Inventor Builds Green Goblin's Glider
From scavenged parts to a homemade flying board, a young inventor from rural China is turning a childhood dream into a viral sensation.
'Chinese People Can Fly': Rural Inventor Builds Green Goblin's Glider
'Chinese People Can Fly': Rural Inventor Builds Green Goblin's Glider
'Chinese People Can Fly': Rural Inventor Builds Green Goblin's Glider
Shanghai GDP Rises 5.5% in First 3 Quarters on New Growth Drivers
[Economy]
Shanghai GDP Rises 5.5% in First 3 Quarters on New Growth Drivers
Shanghai's economy expanded 5.5 percent year on year in the first three quarters, 0.6 percentage points faster than its growth in the first half.

Popular Reads

[Weather] Typhoon Champi Closes Shanghai Attractions, Disrupts Weekend Events
1

[Weather] Typhoon Champi Closes Shanghai Attractions, Disrupts Weekend Events

High-Tech Exports Drive Shanghai's Foreign Trade Surge
2

High-Tech Exports Drive Shanghai's Foreign Trade Surge

Top Nobel and Turing Laureates to Discuss Scientific Breakthroughs in Shanghai
3

Top Nobel and Turing Laureates to Discuss Scientific Breakthroughs in Shanghai

Shanghai-Listed Firms Report Solid Revenues as More Tech Companies Turn Profitable
4

Shanghai-Listed Firms Report Solid Revenues as More Tech Companies Turn Profitable