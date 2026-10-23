Robot Targets Hazardous Jobs, Emergency Response

JIAYI, a Shanghai-based robotics company, has introduced an AI model that it claims is "the first of its kind" to allow robots to autonomously unzip, open, and retrieve objects from bags.

The technology combines touch feedback with precise movement and has potential uses in hazardous inspections and emergency response.

JIAYI Intelligence (Shanghai) Technology Co named it TAEI yesterday. At the event, a two-armed robot demonstrated the bag-opening sequence. Another demonstration involved gripping a potato chip without breaking it.

The innovation lies in handling objects that bend, shift or break, rather than simply moving rigid parts along a fixed path, according to the company.

A soft bag changes shape as it is pulled. A robot must hold the small zipper pull, respond to that movement, and open the bag without losing its grip.

Founder and chairman Li Hongyu said the demonstration used an ordinary zipper, without an added attachment to make it easier to grasp.

JIAYI said TAEI combines touch feedback, three-dimensional information about its surroundings, and software that checks each stage of a task. Together, these allow a robot to adjust the force it applies, locate objects and correct its movements if a grip slips or a zipper catches.

Li said robots also need knowledge of the industry in which they work, along with the precision to carry out their tasks.