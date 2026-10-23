[Quick News]
Pudong
Fengxian
Jinshan

[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches

by Yang Jian
October 23, 2026
Share Article:
[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Fishermen secure mooring ropes at Litouzui Wharf in Chengnan Town, Wenling, Zhejiang Province, as Typhoon Champi approaches.

Typhoon Champi and cold air will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Shanghai from Friday evening to Saturday, according to Shanghai's meteorological observatory, with some areas facing particularly intense downpours.

An earlier forecast put rainfall totals at 50-70 millimeters across much of the city, rising to 90-120 millimeters along the eastern and southern coasts and around 150 millimeters at isolated monitoring stations.

Winds will strengthen around midnight on Friday. Inland gusts are forecast to reach forces of 6-7. Winds of that strength can set large branches swaying, make umbrellas difficult to use, and hinder people walking into the wind.

Along the rivers and coast, gusts could reach forces of 7-8. At the upper end, winds can break twigs from trees and make headway on foot difficult.

By 9am today, weather authorities in Pudong, Fengxian, Chongming, Jinshan, Baoshan and Qingpu had issued blue typhoon alerts, the lowest level in China's four-tier warning system.

[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The National Meteorological Center of China forecasts Typhoon Champi's trajectory from Friday until Tuesday.

At 10am today, Typhoon Champi was about 325 kilometers southeast of Taipei, China's National Meteorological Center said in its latest bulletin. Maximum winds near its center were 45 meters per second, or 162 kilometers per hour.

The storm is moving northwest at around 20km/h and is expected to weaken gradually as it approaches the northeast of Taiwan. It could brush the island's northeastern coast between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Champi is forecast to enter the southern East China Sea on Saturday morning, then turn north or north-northwest. It is expected to track north just offshore of eastern Zhejiang around Sunday before turning northeast toward southwestern Japan.

A brush with the Zhejiang coast on Sunday remains possible. The latest bulletin does not specify a landfall location.

Preparing for flooding

Authorities in Shanghai have been lowering river and lake levels to create an estimated 320 million cubic meters of storage for rainwater. Drainage crews are also clearing outlets and positioning pumps at locations vulnerable to flooding.

They are stepping up inspections on 442 vulnerable sections of the embankment identified during an earlier typhoon. Neighborhoods are placing flood barriers and sandbags at vulnerable sites.

Friday's high is forecast to be 22-23 degrees Celsius.

Next week, brief showers are possible in parts of Shanghai during the daytime on Monday, with another spell possible around Thursday. Wednesday's high is forecast to fall to 19 degrees Celsius.

[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Waves crash against a seawall in Chengnan Town, Wenling, Zhejiang Province, on Friday.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Pudong#Fengxian#Jinshan#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Librarians From 17 Countries Gather in Shanghai to Reimagine Libraries in the AI Age
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Librarians From 17 Countries Gather in Shanghai to Reimagine Libraries in the AI Age
@ ShineLineOct 23, 2026
Daily Buzz: 23 October 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 23 October 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
Shanghai GDP Rises 5.5% in First 3 Quarters on New Growth Drivers
[Economy]
Shanghai GDP Rises 5.5% in First 3 Quarters on New Growth Drivers
Shanghai's economy expanded 5.5 percent year on year in the first three quarters, 0.6 percentage points faster than its growth in the first half.
[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Frost's Descent
[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Frost's Descent
[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Frost's Descent

Popular Reads

Top Nobel and Turing Laureates to Discuss Scientific Breakthroughs in Shanghai
1

Top Nobel and Turing Laureates to Discuss Scientific Breakthroughs in Shanghai

Shanghai-Listed Firms Report Solid Revenues as More Tech Companies Turn Profitable
2

Shanghai-Listed Firms Report Solid Revenues as More Tech Companies Turn Profitable

[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches
3

[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches

Daily Buzz: 23 October 2026
4

Daily Buzz: 23 October 2026