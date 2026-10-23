[Weather] Shanghai Braces for Heavy Rain As Typhoon Champi Approaches

Typhoon Champi and cold air will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Shanghai from Friday evening to Saturday, according to Shanghai's meteorological observatory, with some areas facing particularly intense downpours.

An earlier forecast put rainfall totals at 50-70 millimeters across much of the city, rising to 90-120 millimeters along the eastern and southern coasts and around 150 millimeters at isolated monitoring stations.

Winds will strengthen around midnight on Friday. Inland gusts are forecast to reach forces of 6-7. Winds of that strength can set large branches swaying, make umbrellas difficult to use, and hinder people walking into the wind.

Along the rivers and coast, gusts could reach forces of 7-8. At the upper end, winds can break twigs from trees and make headway on foot difficult.

By 9am today, weather authorities in Pudong, Fengxian, Chongming, Jinshan, Baoshan and Qingpu had issued blue typhoon alerts, the lowest level in China's four-tier warning system.