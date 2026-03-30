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Shanghai Empowers Developers with New AI Policies and 'Inclusive' Tech Ecosystem

by Zhu Shenshen
March 30, 2026
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Shanghai has introduced a comprehensive set of policies aimed at increasing the accessibility and affordability of artificial intelligence for startups and the general public. This announcement, made during the 2026 Global Developer Pioneers Summit held over the weekend, reinforces the city's status as a "festival for developers" and a global center for AI innovation.

Shanghai Empowers Developers with New AI Policies and 'Inclusive' Tech Ecosystem
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Science Intelligence Special Fund, a new capital vehicle dedicated to supporting high-level research and innovation, is founded in Shanghai.

AI Policies and Infrastructure

Several projects to strengthen the local ecosystem were launched at the forum. Aisys OpenAI4S Community, a collaborative platform to accelerate Shanghai's AI development, Science Intelligence Special Fund, and Shanghai Corpus are among them. Inclusive Initiative 2.0 supplies high-quality, open-access data to train next-generation models.

"Shanghai is becoming a city that understands developers and is their most reliable partner," Vice Mayor Chen Jie told the forum.

Shanghai leads China with over 150 large language models and 10 percent of China's intelligent computing capacity, Chen said. The city leads global humanoid robot shipments and has attracted nearly 300,000 AI professionals by lowering entrepreneur entry barriers.

Shanghai Empowers Developers with New AI Policies and 'Inclusive' Tech Ecosystem
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: Olivia at an onsite roadshow in GDPS.

The Rise of the 'One-Person Company'

The summit highlighted a growing trend: the One-Person Company (OPC). For many of these solo entrepreneurs, GDPS has become an essential annual gathering.

Olivia, founder of the ClawFirm.Dev, showcased a business plan that utilized AI for financial trading, e-commerce and automated social media management. After winning a 2,000 yuan (US$286) prize for her pitch, she formed a dedicated WeChat group for OPC and OpenClaw applications, which exploded to over 400 members in a single weekend.

Shanghai Empowers Developers with New AI Policies and 'Inclusive' Tech Ecosystem
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Wang Dawei, head of Mobile R&D at WPS Office, speaks at an Apple-authorized developer event in Shanghai.

Apple-Authorized Event

Running parallel to GDPS, the Apple-authorized Let's Vision event also took place in Shanghai during the weekend, drawing developers focused on the iPad and Vision Pro ecosystems.

Kingsoft Office, which boasts 678 million monthly active devices, took the opportunity to showcase WPS for Pad. The updated suite leverages AI to transform the iPad into a "professional AI assistant." Key features include one-click document generation, with summarizing long-form content and analysis instantly, and PPT creation via prompts for AI agents to complete automatically. The iPad app offers true mobile productivity with optimized tools for users working in transit, such as at airports or on high-speed trains.

"Our goal is to ensure productivity tools adapt to every user scenario," said Wang Dawei, head of Mobile R&D at WPS Office.

The Let's Vision event also featured spatial computing content for the Apple Vision Pro, ranging from immersive rocket launch simulations to 3D digital preservation of ancient sculptures from Shanxi Province.

Shanghai Empowers Developers with New AI Policies and 'Inclusive' Tech Ecosystem
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: Visitors watch Apple Vision Pro contents produced by Chinese developers.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Wechat#Apple#Kingsoft#Shanghai
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