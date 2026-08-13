[Tech]
Shanghai

Shanghai Unveils 2030 AI Roadmap With 100,000 GPU Clusters, Private Sector Subsidies

by Zhu Shenshen
August 13, 2026
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Shanghai is aiming to scale its artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure by planning 100,000 computing clusters of AI graphics processing units (GPUs) to support large language models and advanced AI applications.

Unveiled by the city's economic and information technology authorities, the software and information services industry development plan through 2030 targets an industry market value of 4 trillion yuan (US$590 billion). The strategy calls for a tiered architecture that blends large and small computing clusters alongside edge computing.

To drive this expansion, the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission has outlined an action plan to boost private sector participation in the new infrastructure.

Under the initiative, the city will offer subsidies, including computing, model, and dataset vouchers, to lower digital resource costs for private companies developing and training AI models. In turn, universities, research institutes, and state-owned enterprises are encouraged to utilize private computing and data storage resources.

Shanghai also plans to open public data lists for private firms to develop specialized applications in areas like transportation, logistics, and public services, while encouraging private investment in demonstration projects for blockchain and large-scale robotics applications.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Shanghai
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