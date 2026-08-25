[Tech]
Huawei
Shanghai

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges

Building an Innovation Hub
by Zhu Shenshen
August 25, 2026
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Teenagers are turning to artificial intelligence to tackle everyday social challenges, developing projects ranging from a smart medicine cabinet for elderly residents in remote mountain villages to a 3D assistant for sign language learners and a visualized music training tool.

More than 500 AI projects created by young developers were showcased at the recent Huawei Cloud Youth Developer Conference in Shanghai, highlighting how teenagers are applying emerging technologies to practical problems in their communities.

The youth developers used Huawei Cloud's CodeArts and AgentArts platforms to develop and archive their projects, exploring ways to combine AI with real-world applications.

Among the projects was a smart medical cabinet designed by 10-year-old Abu Wang'an. This voice-activated medicine cabinet was made for the elderly in the rural area od Sichuan Province. Its Huawei Cloud speech interaction-powered virtual "Doctor" provides senior residents with contactless voice consultations and basic pharmaceutical recommendations.

Other initiatives include 17-year-old Zhao Xuancan's 3D sign language aide SilentBridge. Sign language learners receive fast feedback via 360-degree rotatable 3D hand models and real-time gesture identification. Another effort uses AI to visualize pitch and rhythm, helping middle schoolers self-correct their singing.

According to Huawei China Cloud Marketing & Solution Sales Director Guo Ting, young people see the world differently. They may use AI tools "to turn creative vision into tangible social impact".

Huawei Cloud's full-stack AI infrastructure – computing power, foundation models, and development tools – has made AI accessible. Young developers without strong coding skills can deliver viable apps.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Huawei#Shanghai
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