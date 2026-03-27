2026 Shanghai Sailing Open set for April

​Sailors compete in the 2025 Shanghai Sailing Open. [Photo/Shanghai Administration of Sports]

The 2026 Shanghai Sailing Open is scheduled to take place from April 15 to 19 at Dishui Lake in Lin-gang Special Area. Elite sailors from around the world will gather for a high-level test of skills, tactics, and determination.

This year's event will feature the J80, ILCA 6, and newly introduced ILCA 4 Youth classes. Olympic champion Xu Lijia will once again appear as both a competitor in the J80 class and the event ambassador.

Joining her will be Zhang Dongshuang of Shanghai, the newly crowned National Games champion in the women's ILCA 6 class.

The ILCA 6 field will also feature a strong international lineup, including Polish sailor Marcin Rudawski, a seven-time world champion, British sailor Jon Emmett, bronze medalist at the 2023 ILCA 6 Men's World Championship, Canadian sailor Victoria Coady, a member of the Canadian Sailing Team and a multiple-time Canadian champion, and Maltese sailor Katrina Micallef, who won the national title in 2025 and claimed bronze at the 2024 ILCA 4 Youth World Championships.

The ILCA 4 Youth class is a widely recognized international entry-level racing class for young sailors. Featuring a one-design dinghy with a smaller sail, it serves as an important stepping-stone toward higher-level competitive sailing.

Registration guide:

1. J80 class

Teams may register online through the official Shanghai Sailing Open website.

Registration period: March 18 to 28

Selected teams must complete payment in the registration system by March 31, or their entry will be deemed withdrawn.

The helmsman must hold qualifications certified by the China Maritime Safety Administration, the Chinese Yachting Association (CYA), the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the American Sailing Association (ASA), or other equivalent organizations.

Required materials include the online registration form, ID photos of all team members, the helmsman's qualification certificate, a team profile of no more than 400 words, and a team photo.

2. ILCA 4 Youth class

Participants must register online through the official event website in the name of a school, club, association, or other organization.

Each organization may enter one male and one female sailor.

Registration opened on March 18, with places allocated on a first-paid, first-served basis until full.

3. ILCA 6 class

Competitors will be invited by the organizing committee.