Chinese, Nordic Cyclists Promote Sustainable Growth
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Participants take group photos.Credit: Ti Gong
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More than 100 cyclists from China and Nordic countries participated in a climate-focused event along Shanghai's Huangpu River in Pudong on Sunday. The event aimed to promote green living and sustainable urban development.
Cyclists took part in a 24-kilometer ride themed around climate action and a shared future.
Participants included people from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden living in Shanghai, as well as international schools and expatriate communities in Pudong.
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Cyclists ride along the Huangpu River waterfront.Credit: Ti Gong
Riders passed Expo Culture Park and Lujiazui Riverside Park from Qiantan Friendship Park, enjoying riverfront views.
Cultural heritage displays and community booths along the route promoted cycling, environmental awareness, and cross-cultural exchange.
The Shanghai-Nordic ride, now in its third year, has become a public forum on climate action, low-carbon lifestyles, and sustainable urban development.
Editor: Liu Qi