[General]
Pudong
Huangpu River
Huangpu

Chinese, Nordic Cyclists Promote Sustainable Growth

by Li Qian
May 25, 2026
Share Article:

  • Participants take group photos.

    Credit: Ti Gong


2 Photos  |  View Slide Show

More than 100 cyclists from China and Nordic countries participated in a climate-focused event along Shanghai's Huangpu River in Pudong on Sunday. The event aimed to promote green living and sustainable urban development.

Cyclists took part in a 24-kilometer ride themed around climate action and a shared future.

Participants included people from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden living in Shanghai, as well as international schools and expatriate communities in Pudong.



  • Cyclists ride along the Huangpu River waterfront.

    Credit: Ti Gong
3 Photos  |  View Slide Show

Riders passed Expo Culture Park and Lujiazui Riverside Park from Qiantan Friendship Park, enjoying riverfront views.

Cultural heritage displays and community booths along the route promoted cycling, environmental awareness, and cross-cultural exchange.

The Shanghai-Nordic ride, now in its third year, has become a public forum on climate action, low-carbon lifestyles, and sustainable urban development.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Pudong#Huangpu River#Huangpu#Lujiazui#Qiantan#Shanghai
Share Article:

Popular Reads

Stay Tuned for 'A City For All: Renewing Shanghai II'
1

Stay Tuned for 'A City For All: Renewing Shanghai II'

Volunteers From Home and Abroad Donate Blood to Save Sick Kids in Shanghai
2

Volunteers From Home and Abroad Donate Blood to Save Sick Kids in Shanghai

Second-hand Smoke Exposure Rises In The City, Though Overall Smoking Rate Remains Low
3

Second-hand Smoke Exposure Rises In The City, Though Overall Smoking Rate Remains Low

Shanghai Launches First International Illustration &amp; Pop Show
4

Shanghai Launches First International Illustration &amp; Pop Show