[Explainer] China Visa-Free Entry Explained: FAQs on Eligibility, Rules and Stay Duration
China has implemented a unilateral visa-free entry policy for nationals of selected countries. The following frequently asked questions clarify visa-free eligibility, duration of stay, permitted purposes of entry, and related requirements for ease of travel:
Q: Who is eligible for visa-free entry into China?
Nationals of the following countries with valid passports can enter China without a visa for 30 days for business, tourism, family or friend visits, exchange activities, or transit:
Brunei, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Australia, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, the Republic of Korea, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Russia, Sweden, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Q: How long is the visa waiver policy valid?
China's visa-free policy for holders of passports from Brunei has no fixed implementation period.
The visa-free policy for holders of passports from Russia is valid until 31 December 2027, while the policy for nationals of the remaining 48 countries is valid until 31 December 2026.
Q: Are there any additional requirements for minors eligible for visa-free entry?
The requirements for visa-free entry for minors are the same as those for adults.
Q: Does the visa-free policy apply to sports competitions, conferences, exhibitions, and study tours (summer/winter camps) in China?
The visa-free policy applies to foreign nationals coming to China for sports competitions, conferences and exhibitions, or study tours (summer/winter camps), provided that their stay in China does not exceed 30 days. A valid ordinary passport is required.
Q: Does the visa-free policy apply to tour groups?
Eligible foreign nationals can enter China under the visa-free policy as part of tour groups or as individual travelers.
Q: Will Chinese border inspection authorities verify the purpose of entry? Are any documents required in addition to a passport?
Foreign nationals who meet visa-free entry requirements for business, tourism, family or friend visits, exchange activities, or transit can enter China after border inspection.
Visitors who do not meet visa-free requirements or other legally inadmissible categories will be denied entry. Bring invitation letters, air tickets, and hotel reservations that match the entry purpose.
China does not allow visa-free entry for work, study, or news coverage.
Q: Are there requirements regarding the type and validity of entry documents?
Foreign nationals must hold a valid ordinary passport, which should be valid for the duration of their stay in China. Holders of travel documents, temporary documents, or emergency documents other than ordinary passports are not eligible for visa-free entry.
Q: Does the visa waiver apply to foreign nationals who travel from a third country?
Eligible foreign nationals can fly into China from any country or region.
Q: Does the visa-free policy apply to entry by means other than air travel?
The visa-free policy applies to all foreign nationals entering China through sea, road, or air ports, unless otherwise stated by laws, regulations, or bilateral agreements.
Private vehicles entering China must follow applicable laws and regulations for entry and exit.
Q: How to calculate the 30-day stay duration?
Visa-free stays are calculated from the day of entry and can last up to 30 days.
Q: If the length of intended stay exceeds 30 days, can the visa waiver be extended?
Foreign nationals planning to stay in China for more than 30 days should apply in advance for a visa corresponding to their intended stay at Chinese embassies or consulates.
If they have to stay longer than 30 days for appropriate and sufficient reasons after entering China without a visa, they have to apply for stay permits to the exit and entry administrations of the public security authorities of China.
Q: Are multiple entries allowed? Are there limits on entry intervals, number of entries, or total stay duration?
Eligible foreign nationals can enter China multiple times under the visa-free policy. At present, there are no restrictions on the number of entries or total days of stay; however, visitors must not engage in activities inconsistent with their declared purpose of entry.
Q: Is prior notification to Chinese embassies or consulates required?
Eligible foreign nationals are not required to make prior declarations to Chinese embassies or consulates before entering China under the visa-free policy.
Q: If a foreign national eligible for a visa waiver has entered China but loses his or her passport, which was verified and stamped by a Chinese border inspection authority, can the foreign national leave the country using an emergency travel document issued by the relevant foreign embassy or consulate in China?
If a foreign national who entered China without a visa needs to leave using a new passport, an emergency passport, or a travel document because their original ID was lost or damaged, the Chinese border inspection authority will check their identity, entry record, loss report, and any documents from the relevant foreign embassy or consulate in China, as required by law.
If the documents are valid and the person hasn't overstayed or broken any laws, they may receive permission to leave.
For other violations outside the jurisdiction of the border inspection authorities, the individual must first be handled by the exit and entry administration department of the public security organ or other relevant competent authorities. Upon receiving documentation confirming the resolution of the issue, they may then exit through the border inspection authorities.
Editor: Fu Rong