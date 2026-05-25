[Explainer] China Visa-Free Entry Explained: FAQs on Eligibility, Rules and Stay Duration

China has implemented a unilateral visa-free entry policy for nationals of selected countries. The following frequently asked questions clarify visa-free eligibility, duration of stay, permitted purposes of entry, and related requirements for ease of travel:

Q: Who is eligible for visa-free entry into China?

Nationals of the following countries with valid passports can enter China without a visa for 30 days for business, tourism, family or friend visits, exchange activities, or transit:

Brunei, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Australia, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, the Republic of Korea, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Russia, Sweden, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Q: How long is the visa waiver policy valid?

China's visa-free policy for holders of passports from Brunei has no fixed implementation period.

The visa-free policy for holders of passports from Russia is valid until 31 December 2027, while the policy for nationals of the remaining 48 countries is valid until 31 December 2026.

Q: Are there any additional requirements for minors eligible for visa-free entry?

The requirements for visa-free entry for minors are the same as those for adults.

Q: Does the visa-free policy apply to sports competitions, conferences, exhibitions, and study tours (summer/winter camps) in China?

The visa-free policy applies to foreign nationals coming to China for sports competitions, conferences and exhibitions, or study tours (summer/winter camps), provided that their stay in China does not exceed 30 days. A valid ordinary passport is required.

Q: Does the visa-free policy apply to tour groups?

Eligible foreign nationals can enter China under the visa-free policy as part of tour groups or as individual travelers.