Tourism Campaign Highlights River, Creek and Urban Archeology
Six themed walking routes were unveiled in Shanghai over the weekend as part of 2026 China Tourism Day, highlighting the city's riverside landscapes and urban heritage.
The trails follow the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek while linking some of Shanghai's best-known destinations, including Zikawei Library, Zhangyuan Garden and Tian An 1000 Trees.
Route 1: Shanghai-style Archeology, Urban Exploration
Area: Xuhui, Huangpu
Shanghai Culture and Tourism Center Digital Hub – Tou-Se-We Museum – Zikawei Library – Shanghai Jingju Culture Center – Pushkin Monument – Shanghai Huju Opera Theater – Shanghai Museum of Arts and Crafts – Huaihai Road M. Commercial Hub – Nanchang Road Tourist Information Center – Sun Yat-sen Memorial Residence in Shanghai – Sinan Mansions – Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area – The Bund Tourist Service Center
Route 2: Voice of Shanghai, Renew Classics
Area: Xuhui, Huangpu
Shanghai Culture and Tourism Center Digital Hub – Zikawei Library Tourist Information Center – Pathé Villa (The Record Site of the March of the Volunteers) – Former Residence of Nie Er – Blackstone Apartments – Shanghai Symphony Hall – Huaihai Road M. Commercial Hub – Xintiandi – Shanghai Concert Hall – Shanghai Great World Tourist Information Center – The Bund Tourist Service Center
Route 3: Appreciate Architecture, Wander Through Time
Area: Xuhui, Jing'an, Huangpu
Shanghai Culture and Tourism Center Digital Hub – Wukang Road Tourist Information Center – Anfu Road – 263 Huashan Road Time-Honored Brand Pavilion – Jing'an Temple – Anyi Road Tourist Information Center – Jing'ansi Commercial Hub – Shanghai Exhibition Center – Zhangyuan/"The Louis" – Park Hotel – Jiujiang Road Tourist Information Center – The Bund Tourist Service Center
Route 4: Grace of Suzhou Creek, Vitality of Shanghai
Area: Changning, Putuo, Jing'an, Hongkou, Huangpu
Zhongshan Park – Changning District Tourist Information Center – East China University of Political Science and Law Waterfront Pathway – The X Tower – Tian An 1000 Trees Commercial Hub – M50 Art Park – BAIwork Art Space – Fotografiska Shanghai – Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial – Hoshu Superyacht – Waitanyuan – The Bund Tourist Service Center
Route 5: Tide of Huangpu River, Riverside Memories
Area: Yangpu, Hongkou, Jing'an, Huangpu
Green Hill – Shanghai World Skills Museum – Dongfang Fisherman Wharf – Yangshupu Water Plant – 32 Qinhuangdao Road Cruise Wharf Tourist Information Center – North Bund International Shipping Center Tourist Information Center – Shanghai Magnolia Plaza – China Securities Museum – Shanghai Post Museum – Former Site of Shanghai General Chamber Of Commerce – Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall – The Bund Tourist Service Center
Route 6: Splendid East Bund, Fusion of Old and New
Area: Pudong New Area, Yangpu, Hongkou, Huangpu
Oriental Pearl TV Tower – Lujiazui Tourist Information Center – MIFA 1862 – Qichangzhan Wharf – Qinhuangdao Road No. 1 Ferry Port Tourist Information Center – North Bund International Shipping Center Scenic Area Tourist Information Center – Raffles City The Bund – Shanghai Docks Heritage Museum – Broadway Mansions Hotel – Waibaidu Bridge – Peace Hotel – The Bund Tourist Service Center
Editor: Liu Qi