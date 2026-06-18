A Scenic Bike Ride through Blooming Summer in Baoshan

From Gucun Park to Shenyang village, a floral spectacle unfolds across Baoshan in early summer as roses, water lilies, and cosmos flowers come into bloom. Connecting these attractions is a 20-kilometer cycling route, offering visitors a scenic way to follow the blossoms.

Route: Gucun Park → Longfor Paradise Walk → Juquan Cultural Street → Shenyang village

Enter through Gate 1 of Gucun Park and rent a bicycle. Two-person, three-person, and four-wheel bicycles are available. Follow the main path toward Yuelin Lake, where a rose garden stretches along the waterfront, showcasing 128 varieties of roses in full bloom.

Beneath Taiping Bridge, water lilies have also begun to flower in delicate shades of pink and white, resembling brushstrokes from a Monet painting. The best time to view them is before 9 am, as water lilies open in the morning and close around noon. Early morning sunlight filtering through the petals gives them a golden glow.

​Water lilies at Gucun Park. [Photo/Gucun town government]

Exit the park through Gate 2, switch to a shared bike, and ride north for about 10 minutes to reach Longfor Paradise Walk, an ideal place to take a break. Whether you're in the mood for lamb skewers, rice with roasted meats, or just a cup of coffee and a light meal, there are plenty of options to choose from. The bike parking area here is spacious and well-maintained, making it convenient for cyclists to stop and relax.

From Longfor Paradise Walk, ride east for about 1 km to reach Juquan Cultural Street. Its bluestone-paved lanes, traditional architecture, curved eaves, and weathered brick walls create an atmosphere steeped in history. The Dragon Modern Art Centre, which features jade, painting, and calligraphy exhibitions, is also located here. A leisurely ride through this picturesque street is a rewarding experience in itself.

​The entrance of Juquan Cultural Street. [Photo/Gucun town government]

The final stretch is the icing on the cake. From Juquan Cultural Street, head south along Luxiang Road, then turn onto Guchen Road. After about 5 km, Shenyang village comes into view. Ahead lies a 23,000-square-meter sea of flowers featuring yellow sulfur cosmos, pink and white cosmos, and vibrant orange zinnias. The flowers continue to bloom until the end of June, creating a vibrant tapestry of colors.

The best time to visit is in the late afternoon, when the setting sun casts a golden glow across the petals. As you walk your bike along the paths winding through the flower field, both rider and bike are gently outlined in the warm light, creating a scene of quiet summer charm.

​A bicycle standing amid a sea of flowers. [Photo/Gucun town government]

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