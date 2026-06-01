Applications Open for 2026 'Shanghai Talent+' Open Day

​Participants pose for a group photo during a previous "Shanghai Talent+" event. [Photo/WeChat account of the Shanghai Talent+ Development Promotion Association]

The Shanghai Talent+ Development Promotion Association is inviting top talent from around the world to apply for the second "Shanghai Talent+" Open Day, a two-day, one-night experience in Shanghai.

Event details

- Date and time:

2 pm, June 3, 2026 (Wednesday) to noon, June 4, 2026 (Thursday)

- Location:

Shanghai. The exact venue will be sent to approved applicants.

- Format:

Two-day, dual-site immersive experience, thematic sharing, policy briefings, project roadshows, resource matchmaking, roundtable dialogues, creative folk culture activities, a bonfire party, and go-kart racing

Event highlights

Day 1 | Nature and relaxation

Participants can enjoy nature and a sense of relaxation through forest breezes, pastoral gatherings, and a starlit bonfire. Activities include:

- Exclusive insights: Dialogues with industry leaders focusing on cutting-edge technology.

- Club conversations: Fireside-style talks with industry leaders about turning points in their entrepreneurial journeys.

- Resource matching: One-on-one exchanges between investors, entrepreneurs, and startup talent.

- Bonfire party: A chance to make genuine connections through music under the stars.

​Global professionals participate in a bonfire party. [Photo/WeChat account of the Shanghai Talent+ Development Promotion Association]

Day 2 | Speed and excitement

The activities include:

- Track thrills: Take to the go-kart track and feel the rush of taking the inside line.

- Shanghai Talent+ champions return: Past champions return to share how they gained momentum through "Shanghai Talent+".

- Policy guidance: Authoritative briefings on the latest talent policies and competition support programs with practical guidance on accessing resources.

A driver takes part in a track racing experience. [Photo/WeChat account of the Shanghai Talent+ Development Promotion Association]​

Note: Spots are limited, so interested applicants are encouraged to register early. After approval, the organizer will provide the specific address and a detailed itinerary.