CPPCC Meets to Discuss Policy Priorities for Shanghai

Shanghai's top political advisory body convened its annual session on Monday, setting the stage for discussions on the city's future development, innovation and global engagement. The 4th Plenary Session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee began at the Shanghai World Expo Center. Hu Wenrong, the committee's chairman, gave a work report on behalf of the standing committee. The annual session is expected to continue over the coming days, with members discussing policy priorities and offering recommendations for Shanghai's development in the year ahead.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Hu outlined the committee's key achievements in 2025, highlighting its role in supporting Shanghai's high-quality development and modernization. He said the committee had focused on major strategic issues through thematic consultations, including cultivating and attracting global talent, promoting the integrated development of education, science, technology and human resources, and enhancing public governance to build a resilient and secure city. Over the past year, they did in-depth research and consultations on boosting consumption, strengthening Shanghai's position as an international artificial intelligence hub, and developing high-end industrial clusters such as commercial aircraft and commercial spaceflight. Additional discussions were held on green transitions, financial openings, agricultural innovation, and the integrated development of culture, tourism, commerce, sports, and exhibitions. Hu also emphasized the committee's efforts in international exchanges and public diplomacy. The Shanghai committee worked more closely with sister cities and increased international cooperation in areas like culture, tourism, science and technology, creative design, and artificial intelligence. Events such as briefings for expatriates, visits by international guests, and the "Riverside Meeting Hall" forum were held to strengthen people-to-people ties and promote mutual understanding.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Shanghai's whole-process people's democracy practice site hosted 274 domestic study groups, 440 foreign visitors, and nearly 1,000 students in 2025. Many international visitors expressed strong interest in China's democratic practices, describing them as people-centered and offering useful experience for other countries. Looking ahead to 2026, Hu said the committee will focus on strengthening solidarity and exchanges with compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese communities. The committee will continue initiatives that connect CPPCC members with the public, support social consensus, and expand international friendship through both outward engagement and hosting foreign visitors.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily