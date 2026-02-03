Shanghai Sets 5% Growth Target For The Year

Shanghai has set an economic growth target of about 5 percent for 2026, outlining plans to expand foreign investment, boost global tourism, and accelerate major infrastructure projects, including new Metro lines linking key districts and Chongming Island.

The goals were announced on Tuesday at the fourth session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress at the Shanghai World Expo Center. Mayor Gong Zheng delivered the annual government work report.

Gong said Shanghai aims to increase its gross domestic product by around 5 percent this year. Local general public budget revenue is expected to grow about 2 percent, while spending on research and development will rise to around 4.6 percent of GDP.

The city aims to bring the urban surveyed unemployment rate within 5 percent, consumer price growth to about 2 percent, and per capita disposable income growth roughly in line with overall economic expansion.

Last year, the city used US$16.06 billion in foreign investment, and inbound tourist visits surged nearly 40 percent to 9.36 million. Officials said these areas will remain key drivers of growth in 2026.

Shanghai will push forward major projects in the Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone in Pudong, home to Shanghai Disney Resort.

A new urban tourism innovation plan aims to build top-tier waterfront tourism experiences along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

The city will complete 255 billion yuan (US$35 billion) in major project investment this year, the report said. It will accelerate the construction of multiple rail transit lines, such as the Chongming Line, to enhance the transportation between downtown Shanghai and Chongming Island.

Work will also continue on Metro Lines 21 and 23, along with the Shanghai Demonstration Zone Line, the Nanxiang-Fengxian Line, and extensions of Line 13 and other routes. The Metro had expanded to 906km by 2025.

The city will also advance major infrastructure projects such as the north-south transport corridor, the second phase of the Shanghai-Nantong Railway, and the Shanghai section of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu high-speed railway.