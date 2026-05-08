Shanghai Welcomes Back Olympic-Q Series in 2028
Shanghai is getting ready to bask in youthful Olympic energy once again.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that Shanghai will host one stop of the expanded Olympic Q-Series in 2028, placing the city on the global qualification route to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
The Shanghai stop is scheduled for May 11 to 14 in 2028, one week after the series opens in the Japanese capital Tokyo.
Formerly known as the Olympic Qualifier Series, the Olympic Q-Series will be held across four cities: Tokyo (Japan), Shanghai (China), Montreal (Canada) and Orlando (United States of America). Taking place from May to June 2028, the series will serve as a key qualification pathway for athletes hoping to secure direct quota places for LA28.
For Shanghai, the announcement marks a meaningful return. The city hosted the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series in 2024, when urban sports, youth culture and festival-style experiences came together in a compact city setting.
In 2028, the event will return to Shanghai as part of a bigger four-stop global tour, further strengthening the city's role as an international sports and lifestyle destination.
The sports program for each stop has yet to be confirmed, but six sports and disciplines are set to feature across the series: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX freestyle cycling, climbing, flag football and skateboarding. These events reflect the youthful, fast-paced and city-friendly direction of the Olympic program, bringing competition closer to everyday urban life.
According to the IOC, the Q-Series is designed not only as a qualification event, but also as a lively urban festival combining sport, music, culture and fan engagement.
That format fits naturally with Shanghai, where major international events are increasingly becoming part of the city's wider lifestyle scene, connecting sports venues, public spaces, young audiences and cultural experiences.
The 2028 series will begin in Tokyo from May 4 to 7, followed by Shanghai from May 11 to 14. It will then move to Montreal from June 1 to 4 before closing in Orlando, Florida, from June 8 to 11.
Further details, including ticketing, broadcast arrangements and the exact sports program for each stop, will be announced later.
Editor: Shi Jingyun