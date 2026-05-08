Shanghai Welcomes Back Olympic-Q Series in 2028

Shanghai is getting ready to bask in youthful Olympic energy once again.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that Shanghai will host one stop of the expanded Olympic Q-Series in 2028, placing the city on the global qualification route to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Shanghai stop is scheduled for May 11 to 14 in 2028, one week after the series opens in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

Formerly known as the Olympic Qualifier Series, the Olympic Q-Series will be held across four cities: Tokyo (Japan), Shanghai (China), Montreal (Canada) and Orlando (United States of America). Taking place from May to June 2028, the series will serve as a key qualification pathway for athletes hoping to secure direct quota places for LA28.