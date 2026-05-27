Brazilian Delegation Explores Shanghai's Governance, Urban Development

​The photo captures the interaction between a Brazilian delegation and members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Committees in Shanghai on May 25, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

A delegation of Brazilian politicians, led by Senator Jorge Seif Junior, visited Shanghai on May 25 to gain insights into the city's governance, urban planning and community development strategies.

The trip included visits to the Whole-Process People’s Democracy Practice Site of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Committees in Shanghai in Changning district, the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center in Huangpu district, and the Xuhui Riverside Party and Community Service Center in Xuhui district.

At the site, the delegation engaged in discussions with members of the CPPCC Committees in Shanghai, key advisory bodies for multi-party cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China.

Song Zongde, deputy secretary-general of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, highlighted the CPPCC's role in promoting socialist consultative democracy.

"The CPPCC serves as a crucial platform for political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in state affairs, contributing to improved governance and safeguarding the interests of the people," he said.

Seif Junior emphasized the importance of understanding China's whole-process people's democracy for Brazilian politicians, highlighting that while the political systems differ, "our objective is the same, it is to serve the interests of the people."

He was struck by the meticulous consideration given to seemingly minor issues, such as the placement of traffic lights, through democratic consultation.

"You involve people in even small matters through whole-process people's democracy, which is remarkable," he said.

​Brazilian delegates visit the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center on May 25, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

Following the visit to the site, the delegation toured the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center, where they examined Shanghai's urban evolution over the past century.

Seif Junior left a note praising the city's "careful attention to urban construction, planning, and modernization" and the "vision for the city's past and future".

The delegation concluded their tour at the Xuhui Riverside Party and Community Service Center, a two-story, 1,700-square-meter facility established in June 2021 and enhanced in 2023.

​The delegates explore the Xuhui Riverside Party and Community Service Center on May 25, 2026. [Photo by Luo Bin/International Services Shanghai]

It offers 20 integrated service functions across six categories, available around the clock to various groups in the riverside area, catering to the diverse needs of residents.

The center's displays are divided into three sections, illustrating the transformation of the area from an industrial rust belt to a vibrant urban living corridor. A 3D-relief network of waters showcases Shanghai's "one river and one creek" over 170 years of development.

Josiane Meirelles, a member of the delegation, was impressed by Shanghai's commitment to preserving nature within its urban environment. "Shanghai is a wonderful surprise," she said, marveling at how the city manages to provide "so much beautiful nature inside such a huge, densely populated and clean city."

The center also features interactive exhibits detailing the Party leadership and community involvement in the area's development.

Looking ahead, Seif Junior remains optimistic about the future of Brazil-China relations. "Brazil and China are already key partners," he said. "I believe that this form of governance will enable another 200, 300, or even 500 million Chinese people to achieve greater social advancement."

He anticipated that China's long-term prosperity would create an increasing demand for Brazilian goods and partnerships, further strengthening the bilateral relationship.