Bullseyes on the Bund: Archery World Cup Heads to Shanghai

​Spectators watch the Archery World Cup in Shanghai in 2025. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai is set to host the 2026 Hyundai Archery World Cup during the May Day holiday, bringing top archers from around the world to the Huangpu River waterfront.

Launched in 2006 by World Archery, the Archery World Cup is a top-tier international event often held at landmark locations around the world. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the tournament in Shanghai.

The competition will feature 10 medal events, including individual, team, and mixed team events across recurve and compound categories for men and women.

Qualification rounds and eliminations will take place from May 5 to 8 at Yuanshen Sports Center, while finals are scheduled for May 9 and 10 at Harbor City.

Beyond the competition, Pudong plans to roll out a range of activities linking sports with culture, tourism, commerce, and exhibitions.

Ahead of the event, an archery carnival will be held in shopping malls, communities, and schools, offering interactive experiences for residents. During the competition, ticket holders will be able to enjoy discounts at commercial areas, museums, and hotels.

Additional programs are designed to invite international athletes to visit cultural landmarks, explore city attractions, sample local cuisine, and experience intangible cultural heritage, showcasing Shanghai's diverse appeal.