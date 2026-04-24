Business Leaders Get a Taste of Spring at Shanghai Flower Show

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show is running from April 18 to May 10. On April 20, representatives from business chambers and organizations from Brazil, Argentina, the European Union, Benelux, and New Zealand, along with foreign executives working and living in Shanghai, gathered at Xintiandi, the festival's main venue in Huangpu district. They came to enjoy the spring scenery, cultural charm, and the city's vibrant energy.

​International guests gather for a photo at the Huangpu main venue of the 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show. [Photo/Huangpu district government]

A pleasant place to work

Jorgen Christensen, general manager of Langham Hospitality Group, noted that Xintiandi has become a top destination for international visitors due to its environment and range of sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment options. According to Christensen, the hotel's occupancy rate has risen noticeably since the flower show began, reflecting Xintiandi's appeal and the festival's impact.

Christensen, who was visiting the flower show for the second time this year, said the exhibition is much larger than in previous years, and the displays are more refined. He recommended the festival for its rich content and overall experience.

Alejo Fernandez Parral, chairman of the Shanghai Argentine Chamber of Commerce, said it is remarkable to have such a flower-filled open space in the heart of the city. He added that some of his friends are now planning trips to Shanghai because of the flower festival.

A representative from the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China remarked that the chamber and many of its member companies work in Xintiandi and feel fortunate to have an artistic urban garden right outside their offices, providing a relaxing view during work breaks.

A reassuring place to invest

While strolling through the festival, business service staff from Middle Huaihai Road subdistrict introduced the local area to the international guests, highlighting its environment, key landmarks, and new commercial and office developments, such as CPIC Xintiandi T1 and T2 towers and Dongtai Li.

As a gateway for Shanghai's opening-up, Huangpu is now home to nearly 3,000 foreign-funded enterprises, which have consistently contributed more than 40 percent of the district's economy for years. Jonathan Xu, general manager of the Benelux Chamber of Commerce in East China, described the business environment in Middle Huaihai Road as very welcoming to foreign investors, with efficient government support helping businesses take root and grow. He plans to encourage more Benelux companies to establish themselves in the area.

A representative from Shanghai KTL International Logistics Co Ltd said the company is glad to have chosen Huangpu for its headquarters. The representative praised the district's world-class business environment, noting that both administrative efficiency and everyday convenience make it a reassuring place to operate. The company has taken root in Huangpu and looks forward to growing alongside the district toward high-quality future.