China Eastern Airlines restores direct flights between Shanghai and Stockholm

​ A glimpse of Stockholm. [Photo/IC]

Direct flights connecting Shanghai and Stockholm in Sweden are scheduled to resume on June 22 by China Eastern Airlines, which will serve economic and trade exchanges, tourism, and cultural communication between China and Sweden, according to the Shanghai-based carrier.

The resumption of the Shanghai-Stockholm route is expected to significantly enhance the Chinese airline's network in the Nordic region.

Operating every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, the Shanghai-Stockholm flight will depart from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 3 pm, and return from Stockholm later on the same date.

Stockholm, the capital and largest city of Sweden, is the country's center of politics, economy, and culture, as well as a key hub of the Nordic region.

Tickets for the Shanghai-Stockholm flights are available on the official website of China Eastern as well as on the app of the airline.

The resumption of the Shanghai-Stockholm route marks an important step in China Eastern's continued optimization of its European route network and its expansion into the Nordic market. Currently, the carrier operates 28 routes connecting Chinese cities with European destinations.