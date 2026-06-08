China’s Zero-Carbon Parks, Global Green Standards Push Take Center Stage at Shanghai Expo

Zero-carbon industrial parks and the worldwide rollout of China’s green standards are among the key highlights at this year’s Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements, which kicks off on June 10.

Nearly 300 companies will attend the expo this year, which focuses on the theme “Zero Carbon Transformation, Factor Empowerment.” The expo will consist of three main sections, namely a themed exhibition, a series of events and trade matchmaking sessions and will feature four parallel forums on zero-carbon parks, green globalization, circular economy and energy transition.

China greenlit the country’s first batch of 52 national-level zero-carbon industrial parks at the end of December last year. One of them is the 14.3-square-kilometer Lingang “Zero Carbon Bay” jointly applied by Shanghai Electric Group and Lingang Group.

The plan for the Zero Carbon Bay is to build a full-scenario zero-carbon system combining offshore wind and solar power, ‌integrated power generation-grid-load-storage, energy conservation and emissions reduction as well as resource recycling, Zhao Dawen, deputy chief engineer at Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, told Yicai.

By the end of 2028, the Zero Carbon Bay project will become a national-level zero-carbon industrial park, Zhao said. It will target a 99.34 percent direct supply of green electricity, a 30 percent reduction in natural gas consumption, a reduction in carbon emissions per unit of energy consumption to 0.199 tons per ton of standard coal consumed and a renewable energy consumption ratio of at least 90 percent as well as other requirements.

The expo will also highlight China’s growing green industry cooperation with international markets. Shanghai Electric Wind Power secured 1,037.10 megawatts of new overseas orders in 2025, a jump of 84.8 percent from the previous year. The company has already achieved grid-connected power generation in countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

In green building services, Shanghai Research Institute of Building Sciences Group, also known as SRIBS, has completed over 60 overseas aid project evaluations across Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania, and has also undertaken nearly 20 international engineering consulting projects.

“We are not only exporting technology, but also a measurable and verifiable zero-carbon methodology,” said Jiang Yan, vice president of SRIBS.