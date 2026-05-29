Dota 2 Symphony Concert to Make Global Debut in Shanghai in July

​A poster of the "Chapters of Immortality" Dota 2 symphony concert. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

"Chapters of Immortality", a Dota 2 symphony concert, is scheduled to make its global debut on July 11 at the Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall in Shanghai's Xuhui district.

The concert will recreate familiar video game music and tournament-themed melodies through immersive live performances.

As a major warm-up event for The International 2026 (TI 15), the annual Dota 2 world championship, the concert is an innovative fusion of esports culture with classical and urban arts.

The championship will be held at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center in Pudong New Area from Aug 20 to 23. Ticket sales information has been officially announced.

TI 15 ticketing details

On-sale date: Domestic priority ticket sales will begin at 2 pm Beijing time on June 10, while domestic public sales and international ticket sales will begin at 2:30 pm Beijing time on June 10.

Where to buy: Domestic ticket sales will be available through the Perfect World Esports app and the Damai platform. Fans purchasing outside China can buy tickets via Trip.com.

Ticket types: Single-day passes and two-day bundles are available, with bundles covering either Thursday and Friday or Saturday and Sunday.

Purchase limits: Each account is limited to two tickets per event date.