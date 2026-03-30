Eight Shanghai SOEs Launch AI Agents Contest With 50 Application Scenarios

Eight large state-owned enterprises have kicked off an artificial intelligence competition in Shanghai, opening up 50 application scenarios for AI agents to innovative companies, research institutions, and one-person firms to boost the integration of technology and business.

Shanghai Electric Group, Shanghai International Port Group, Arcplus Group, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Bank of Shanghai, Guotai Haitong Securities, Shanghai Airport Group, and Shanghai Shentong Metro Group launched the contest at the Global Developer Pioneers Summit on March 28.

The 50 application scenarios focus on the bottleneck problems encountered by SOEs during digital transformation, covering finance, manufacturing, transportation, and construction, Yicai learned at the summit. Included are various production and operation processes such as design, quality inspection, scheduling, operation and maintenance, and dispatching.

Regarding the finance sector, for example, the competition aims to achieve precise risk identification, intelligent optimization of investment strategies, and credit assessment systems upgrading through AI. In the manufacturing sector, the focus will be on key scenarios, including equipment operation and maintenance, drawing interpretation, and production scheduling, aiming to accelerate the transformation of SOEs from traditional to intelligent production models.

During the event, SOEs will open up the test environment of application scenarios to participants, provide data and computing power support, define delivery standards, and support teams in entering the enterprise, bridging the "last mile" from AI tech development to implementation.

Set up in 2023, the GDPS aims to bring together the world's top developers to explore the integration of cutting-edge tech and industries, as well as help Shanghai build an AI innovation hub. This year's summit was held from March 27 through yesterday, gathering 200 developer communities and drawing 45,000 attendees.

Shanghai will speed up the construction of an AI open-source system, aiming to set up one to two open-source communities with international influence, cultivate 100 open-source commercial firms, incubate over 200 high-quality open-source projects, and attract more than three million developers by next year, according to a plan released by the local government last December.