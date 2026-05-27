Family-friendly Spots in Huangpu for a Fun Children's Day

With International Children's Day just around the corner, here are some standout destinations in Huangpu district where children can enjoy themselves while discovering art, culture, and creativity along the way.

Shanghai Children's Art Theatre

Run by the China Welfare Institute, the Shanghai Children's Art Theatre was converted from the former SAIC-GM Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo and opened in June 2013. Today, it is regarded as one of China's leading professional theaters dedicated to children.

Through June 30, the theatre is hosting its Creative Arts Season, featuring a lively lineup of children's plays, concerts, and exhibitions. Young visitors can also take part in artist-led tours and paper-cutting workshops, creating an immersive experience filled with creativity and discovery.

Address: No 800 Miaojiang Road

​A poster for the Creative Arts Season at the Shanghai Children's Art Theatre. [Photo/Shanghai Children's Art Theatre]

Shanghai Submarine Exhibition Hall

Located on the Huangpu Riverside, the Shanghai Submarine Exhibition Hall features the retired submarine Changcheng 191 as its main exhibit, offering a platform for science education on naval vessels.

Changcheng 191 is a first-generation conventional submarine independently developed by China. It stands as a testament to the country's naval advancement. The exhibition hall sits on the site of the former Jiangnan Shipyard, where visitors can learn about submarines and the area's industrial heritage.

Address: Dock No 3, No 98 East Longhua Road

​The retired submarine Changcheng 191. [Photo/Shanghai Submarine Exhibition Hall]

Shanghai Tunnel Science and Technology Museum

The Shanghai Tunnel Science and Technology Museum is the only museum in China dedicated to tunnel technology, with an exhibition area of over 2,300 square meters.

Highlights include an interactive display on tunnel construction in Shanghai, a realistic tunnel experience, a model of a large 3D shield machine, a live view of the tunnel safety monitoring center, and an interactive emergency escape slide game.

Address: No 268 Zhonghua Road

​The indoor exhibition hall of the museum is designed to look like a real tunnel. [Photo/Huangpu district administration of culture and tourism]

Nanyuan Riverside Green Belt Children's Sports Park

Tucked inside Nanyuan Riverside Green Belt, this 960-sq-m playground features over 30 pieces of equipment. Children can enjoy a sandpit, trampolines, family swings, climbing frames, rock climbing grips, musical instruments, and a graffiti wall.

The park is free and open until 8:30 pm. It also offers stroller parking and a nursery room, making it convenient for parents.

Address: No 800 East Longhua Road

​A variety of slides can be found at the park. [Photo/Huangpu district administration of culture and tourism]

Alaige Square

Located near the World Expo Museum, the square features a riverside greenway suitable for running and biking. Children can even feed doves while enjoying the river view.

Besides watching ships and riding bikes, families can also visit the museum and take photos of Lupu Bridge and the China Art Museum from the observation deck as evening falls.

Address: No 735 Jumen Road

​A dove pecks at food in the square. [Photo/Huangpu district administration of culture and tourism]

One East shopping mall

The third-floor rooftop garden of One East features a free outdoor children's playground complete with colorful tracks and play structures, giving children plenty of space to explore and play freely.

The mall also hosts themed exhibitions on popular cultural content and has well-equipped facilities, including nursery rooms and restrooms, making it easy for families to spend a whole day shopping, dining, and having fun.

Address: No 788 South Zhongshan Road Number One

​A floral art installation on the third floor of One East. [Photo/Huangpu district administration of culture and tourism]