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Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai

15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon

by Ma Yue
March 15, 2026
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Caption: Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

Kenyan and Ethiopian runners swept the men's and women's crowns at the Shanghai Half Marathon, which gathered 15,000 participants on Sunday morning.

The race started at 7am from the landmark of Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Pudong.

15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The race started at 7am on Sunday.

Solomon Kirwa Yego was the first male runner to cross the finish line at Oriental Sports Center, clocking 1:00:57. He was followed by compatriot Benard Kibet Murkomen (1:02:15) and China's Ma Rui (1:02:49).

The women's title went to Ethiopian runner Asmarech Anley, clocking 1:07:01. She was followed by Kenya's Catherine Reline Amanang'Ole (1:07:02) and China's Xu Shuangshuang (1:09:34).

15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Solomon Kirwa Yego was the first male runner to cross the finish line.

Twenty-three medical spots and 23 ambulances were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety. Over 2,250 volunteers from eight colleges and universities provided service for the event.

Four spray facilities were also arranged to help the runners beat the heat.

15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Over 99 percent runners managed to complete the 21-kilometer race.

According to the organizers, 99.24 percent runners managed to complete the 21-kilometer race.

The top 200 male finishers and 100 female finishers have won themselves entries to the 2026 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in December.

Editor: Ma Yue

#Pudong#Oriental Pearl TV Tower#Shanghai
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