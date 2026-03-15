15,000 Runners Hit the Road for Half Marathon

Kenyan and Ethiopian runners swept the men's and women's crowns at the Shanghai Half Marathon, which gathered 15,000 participants on Sunday morning. The race started at 7am from the landmark of Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Pudong.

Credit: Ti Gong

Solomon Kirwa Yego was the first male runner to cross the finish line at Oriental Sports Center, clocking 1:00:57. He was followed by compatriot Benard Kibet Murkomen (1:02:15) and China's Ma Rui (1:02:49). The women's title went to Ethiopian runner Asmarech Anley, clocking 1:07:01. She was followed by Kenya's Catherine Reline Amanang'Ole (1:07:02) and China's Xu Shuangshuang (1:09:34).

Credit: Ti Gong

Twenty-three medical spots and 23 ambulances were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety. Over 2,250 volunteers from eight colleges and universities provided service for the event. Four spray facilities were also arranged to help the runners beat the heat.

Credit: Ti Gong