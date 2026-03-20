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No. 9 Hospital Opens New Branch Near Pudong Airport

by Cai Wenjun
March 20, 2026
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No. 9 Hospital Opens New Branch Near Pudong Airport
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The new branch of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital in Zhuqiao

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, home to the National Center for Stomatology, opened a new branch in Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area, today.

Primarily serving residents of Pudong and patients from the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as those from overseas, the new branch is close to expressways and only a few kilometers away from the Pudong International Airport and the under-construction Shanghai East Railway Station.

With a total construction area of 222,000 square meters, the new hospital is equipped with 800 inpatient beds and 700 dental treatment chairs.

The branch offers all the hospital's flagship disciplines, including oral medicine, plastic surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT and interventional medicine.

It has also built strong skills in treating brain and heart diseases, as well as emergency care for injuries, improving the ability to diagnose and treat both common and serious health issues in the area.

The new hospital adopts an innovative service model to create a closed-loop system integrating clinical practice and scientific research. Its dental center provides one‑stop multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment, enabling patients to resolve all dental‑related problems within the same building.

It also delivers lifelong oral care, ranging from pediatric dental health to geriatric dental implantation.

The international medical department within the new branch provides premium medical services for expatriate patients and those covered by commercial insurance.

International patients traveling to Shanghai for medical tourism can reach the hospital shortly after arriving at the Pudong International Airport.

No. 9 Hospital Opens New Branch Near Pudong Airport
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The new facility has 700 dental treatment chairs.

If you go:

Address: 99 Yunting Rd, Zhuqiao Town, Pudong New Area

Outpatient service time: Mondays-Saturdays, 8-11:30am, 1-4:30pm

Editor: Liu Qi

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Yangtze River#Shanghai
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