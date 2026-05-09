[Policy Spotlight] SH to Test New Policies for Foreign Law Firms

China Tests Relaxing Policies To Make Life Easier for Foreign Law Firms in Shanghai

The paperwork used to go to the central government. Now it doesn't.

That is, more or less, the entire story of what the State Council approved on April 27: a set of targeted adjustments to the Regulations on Representative Offices of Foreign Law Firms in China, effective immediately in Shanghai, shifting approval authority for certain routine administrative changes from the Ministry of Justice down to the Shanghai Justice Bureau. The ministry still gets notified. It just doesn't have to say yes first.

Here is what has actually changed.

Renaming your office or reducing representative headcount. Previously, this application traveled from the local Justice Bureau to Beijing for State Council-level sign-off, with the licences of departing representatives formally surrendered. Under the new arrangement, the Shanghai Justice Bureau handles it and notifies the ministry afterwards as a formality.

Transferring representatives between Shanghai offices. The existing rules require a substantial stack of documentation: notarised credentials, bar association membership certificates, clean record letters from the home country regulator, and authentication by the Chinese embassy abroad. Under the pilot, firms can replace that entire bundle with a self-declaration. The chief representative confirms at least three years of overseas practice; other representatives confirm at least two. You take them at their word.

The document frames this, as these documents always do, as "balancing development and security," which is the standard formulation for: We are loosening something, but we are not walking away from it entirely. The State Council explicitly reserves the right to reverse course.

Shanghai has been doing this for years, being the place where China tests things it is not yet ready to do everywhere. The free trade zone, the negative list for foreign investment, and various financial sector pilots that eventually became national policy or quietly disappeared. The city has a specific and earned role in the Chinese system: first mover, pressure valve, proof of concept. When China wants to find out whether something works, it often happens here first.



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