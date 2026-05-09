Shanghai Set for Consecutive 30°C Days as Early Summer Approaches

Shanghai is about to experience the first real taste of summer with a string of consecutive 30-degree-Celsius days next week.

On Sunday (May 10), the city will see warm and mostly dry conditions with a high around 26 degrees and a low near 16 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

From Monday through Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb rapidly. Highs are likely to reach 30 to 31 degrees while nighttime lows will rise to around 20 degrees, bringing true early summer warmth. Afternoons will feel hot, though mornings and evenings may still be cooler and comfortable in light layers.