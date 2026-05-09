Ahead of Expo 2027, Shanghai and Belgrade Deepen Expo Cooperation

Expo 2027 Belgrade is only one year away. On May 7, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Expo 2027 d.o.o. Belgrade and the Shanghai World Expo Museum signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Shanghai, marking the beginning of comprehensive cooperation for the upcoming global event.

Expo 2027 Belgrade, an "International Recognised Exhibition," is different from the World Expos. Article 4 of the 1928 Paris Convention requires specialized expos to have a clearly defined theme, a maximum duration of three months, and an exhibition area of 25 hectares. According to the BIE, Expo 2027 Belgrade will be held in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027, with the theme "Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All." As many as 137 nations have confirmed their participation. The Shanghai World Expo Museum (WEM) will participate in its sixth overseas Expo after signing the MoU. WEM will debut a 330-square-meter pavilion in the Best Practice Area (Art and Museum Section) at Expo 2027 Belgrade. The exhibition will highlight Expo 2010 Shanghai's impact on urban development, public spaces, and city governance, and its post-event legacy.

Credit: Shanghai World Expo Museum

At the signing ceremony, BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes praised China's contributions to the World Expo.

"China has extensive experience in Expos – not only hosting Shanghai 2010, but also through its active participation in previous events. At Expo 2025 Osaka, China won the Gold Prize for Thematic Development, showing its leading role in promoting global cooperation to address future challenges," he said. He reflected on his six months in Shanghai during World Expo 2010 and noted its lasting impact. "The significance of an Expo is not just about its six-month duration. What happens afterwards really matters. That is where Shanghai truly shines. You have an incredible Expo site that has become one of the city's key landmarks. Shanghai also has the only recognized international day after the Expo – World Cities Day, celebrated every October 31."

WEM said the collaboration will go beyond exhibition participation, covering the preparation, hosting, and post-expo phases. The museum also plans to present Expo 2027 Belgrade-themed exhibitions in its galleries, giving Chinese audiences an early look at the Expo's vision and concepts.

Expo 2027 Belgrade advisor, Dušan Borovčanin, emphasized the goal of "100% Legacy," ensuring all Expo outcomes are fully utilized post-event, a first in International Exhibition history. Shanghai's post-Expo venue reuse, site redevelopment, and long-term management of public cultural spaces were also examined by the Serbian delegation.

Credit: Shanghai World Expo Museum