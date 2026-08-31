A cup of coffee, a helping hand: Charity campaign returns to Shanghai

More than 1,300 coffee shops will participate in Shanghai Charity Week from today to September 6, turning everyday coffee purchases into opportunities to help children in need.

The fifth edition of "The Warmth of a Cup of Coffee," organized by the Shanghai Municipal Civil Affairs Bureau, will bring together more than 90 coffee brands as part of a campaign to combine local coffee culture with charity and make public welfare more accessible.

Residents can find participating venues by searching "爱心咖啡地图" on Amap or using the "Amap Public Welfare" platform.