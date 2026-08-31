A Cup of Coffee, a Helping Hand: Charity Campaign Returns to Shanghai
More than 1,300 coffee shops will participate in Shanghai Charity Week from today to September 6, turning everyday coffee purchases into opportunities to help children in need.
The fifth edition of "The Warmth of a Cup of Coffee," organized by the Shanghai Municipal Civil Affairs Bureau, will bring together more than 90 coffee brands as part of a campaign to combine local coffee culture with charity and make public welfare more accessible.
Residents can find participating venues by searching "爱心咖啡地图" on Amap or using the "Amap Public Welfare" platform.
Participating businesses range from major chains and independent specialty cafes to community coffee shops and countryside cafes.
Among them are brands such as Bear Paw Coffee, Nowwa Coffee and FASCINO. Cafes in neighborhoods, bookstores and suburban areas will also take part in the campaign, which supports two charities.
"Protecting Children's Hearts in Shanghai" offers summer camps and community programs for children of migrant workers. The program has offered summer camp to over 320 children for three years.
"Starlight Voyage" provides educational materials, parent training, and home-based rehabilitation for autistic children aged 3-17 and their families.
Since 2024, the program has given over 275 families study materials and courses for parents.
Cafes and online charities will accept donations and donors will receive charity-themed gifts.
Editor: Xu Qing