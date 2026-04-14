A Life Between Languages Finds a Home in Shanghai

Some stories are captured in books, while others unfold across cities and languages. In Shanghai, the legacy of Marcela de Juan has found a home that encompasses both.

On April 9, the Instituto Cervantes in Shanghai inaugurated the Marcela de Juan Library, a new cultural space named after the translator, writer and cultural figure whose life moved between China and Spain.

"For us, naming a library is always an act of tribute," said Luis García Montero, director of Instituto Cervantes.

"Across the world, each Cervantes library is dedicated to a figure who represents the richness of Spanish language culture. In Shanghai, it felt only natural to honor someone who truly belonged to both China and Spain."

On display through June 15, the retrospective exhibition "Marcela de Juan: A Life Between Languages" at the library traces her extraordinary life through books, photographs, archival materials, and media records from across China and Spain.