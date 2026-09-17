A New Stage for Hong Kong–Shanghai Arts Exchange

Shanghai's New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center is hosting the Hong Kong Ballet's Arts Research and Practice Base, launching a new phase of performing arts interaction. This base is the first residency-style long-term collaboration between a Hong Kong arts troupe and mainland performing arts resources. Apart from performances, Hong Kong Ballet will bring dance masterclasses, cultural derivative research, and other cooperation projects to the base.

Credit: Ti Gong

This Shanghai-Hong Kong connection began last year when Hong Kong Ballet performed "Carmina Burana" at New Bund 31 during the China Shanghai International Arts Festival. "Last year's performance gave us a full sense of the enthusiasm and professionalism of Shanghai audiences," Hong Kong Ballet executive director Heidi Lee told City News Service. "This city has China's largest and most mature performing arts markets. We can do much more than perform," she said.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai has hosted more Hong Kong arts troupe performances and cultural exchanges in recent years. Hong Kong Dance Company's "Kung Fu Artistry: Bruce Lee's No Way as Way" was staged at Shanghai International Dance Center Theater last month, and Theater YOUNG hosted the Hong Kong Arts Unlimited Project in May. By creating the base, performance troupes and venues are no longer in a rental relationship. "New Bund 31 can provide us with dedicated space and supporting facilities, making it convenient to regularly station teaching and creative teams here," Lee said. "In addition to ballet instruction, arts workshops, and creative seminars, we can also work together on the design and development of cultural and creative merchandise."

Credit: Ti Gong