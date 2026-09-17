Chinese Smartphone Brands Race to Build AI-Powered Operating Systems

Chinese smartphone brands, including OPPO and Vivo, are overhauling their operating systems with advanced and customized AI services designed to serve well over one billion users globally.

On Thursday, OPPO rolled out its latest ColorOS 17 update to its 770 million users across the OPPO, OnePlus and Realme brands.

"In the AI era, operating systems should better understand users and provide customized and safe services," said Tang Kai, head of OPPO's software division.

OPPO's on-device AI reduces memory usage by nearly half and improves energy efficiency by 55 percent with improved privacy controls, faster response times, and native support for a 128K context window.

To understand user habits, the new Persona X memory-symbiosis engine records, forgets, and reflects over time. This efficiency maximizes work efficiency for high-capacity memory demands, reducing hardware costs amid rising memory chip prices.