Shanghai Trade Rises 13.1% in August as Exports, Imports Post Double-Digit Gains

Shanghai's foreign trade rose 13.1 percent in August from a year earlier, with exports and imports both recording double-digit growth despite disruption from two typhoons, Shanghai Customs said.

Total trade reached 439.43 billion yuan, including exports of 212.43 billion yuan, up 16.1 percent, and imports of 227 billion yuan, up 10.5 percent.

The August figures extended growth that lifted the city's trade to 3.44 trillion yuan in the first eight months, an increase of 17.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Trade with Asian partners and a sharp rise in bonded logistics business helped drive the expansion.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations remained Shanghai's largest trading partner for a fourth consecutive month in August, having taken the top spot in May.

Trade with the bloc climbed 30.6 percent to 546.2 billion yuan in the first eight months. Within that total, trade with Vietnam surged 78.3 percent, while exchanges with Singapore grew 31.4 percent.

Trade with South Korea rose even faster, jumping 64.3 percent to 232.74 billion yuan. Shanghai's exports to the country more than doubled, rising 130 percent to 125.44 billion yuan.

Bonded logistics trade, which involves goods moving through customs-supervised facilities, increased 32.5 percent to 1.03 trillion yuan in the January-August period, accounting for 30 percent of the city's total trade.

That outpaced the 14 percent growth in general trade, which reached 1.98 trillion yuan and accounted for 57.5 percent of the total.

Shanghai's imports from Africa rose 21.8 percent to 53.62 billion yuan in August. Customs linked the increase to China's introduction in May of zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

Among major commodity imports, metal ores rose 3.9 percent to 147.76 billion yuan in the first eight months. Combined imports of crude oil and natural gas increased 18.9 percent to 15 billion yuan.