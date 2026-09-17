Huawei Accelerates Ascend AI Chip Roadmap as Super-Node Deployments Scale Up

Huawei Technologies is accelerating the commercialization of its Ascend AI processors as part of a broader drive to build China's self-developed AI chips and architecture, with its latest product roadmap running quarters ahead of schedule, the tech giant announced on Thursday at the Huawei Connect 2026 conference in Shanghai.

Over 1,000 Ascend 910C super-nodes have already been deployed, and the Ascend 950 super-node has entered large-scale commercial use. This ecosystem has emerged as a key AI infrastructure consensus across industrial,academic and research sectors, said Wang Tao, rotating chairman of Huawei.

Super-nodes are defined as systems physically composed of multiple computing nodes and chips tightly interconnected via high-efficiency protocols. This design allows these systems, powered by domestic AI chips, to match the computing capacity of systems utilizing advanced Nvidia chips. Those Nvidia chips are forbidden to be sold in the Chinese mainland.