Shanghai Breaks Into Global Top Five Financial Centers

Shanghai has climbed one spot to secure the 5th rank globally in the latest Global Financial Centers Index, positioning itself just behind New York, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and ahead of Tokyo, Seoul, Shenzhen, Dubai and Zurich.

The key highlights of the index include Asia-Pacific dominance, global ranking shifts and strong Chinese mainland city performance.

Overall global financial center ratings rebounded, with the Asia-Pacific region recording the largest average score increase.

A striking six of the world's top 10 financial hubs are in the Asia-Pacific region. Tokyo jumped four spots to 6th place globally, while Zurich entered the top 10, replacing San Francisco. Additionally, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, and Osaka broke into the top 20, replacing Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

A total of 12 Chinese mainland financial centers made the index, achieving comprehensive gains in both scores and rankings. Shanghai returned to the global top five, ranking fifth. Shenzhen rose one spot to 8th globally. Beijing climbed six spots to 16th globally.

Guangzhou and Qingdao both rose two spots to 28th and 31st, respectively, with Qingdao cementing its status among mainland China's top five financial hubs.

The index rankings are compiled using a comprehensive evaluation framework that assesses key pillars, including the business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development level, and overall reputation.



