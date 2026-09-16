WorldSkills Medals Celebrate Craft, Culture and Innovation

The winners of the 48th WorldSkills Competition will receive medals that showcase traditional Chinese culture, reflect Shanghai's identity, and highlight modern manufacturing.

Zhu Xihua, a craftsman and senior arts and crafts master at Shanghai Mint, led the design of the medals.

The medals' irregular hexagonal shape, inspired by the traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon joint known as sunmao, is particularly distinctive.

Zhu said the mortise-and-tenon structure symbolizes traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

"The technique is a skill in its own right and reflects ingenuity. It carries a strong Chinese identity, and its interlocking design is especially effective in creating a sense of depth, structure, and precision in relief," he noted.