Chinese Runner Zhao Jiaju Wins TOR330, Breaks Course Record

Chinese ultrarunner Zhao Jiaju won Italy's TOR330 today, becoming the race's first champion from China and breaking the course record with a time of 65 hours, 55 minutes and 22 seconds, People's Daily reported.

"I only want to finish now," Zhao said during the race, when he was exhausted and his eyes were bloodshot. He had earlier said that a record was possible if he was in good condition.

The race, also known as the Tor des Géants, is one of the world's best-known trail-running events and is regarded as one of the Alps' "sister races" with France's Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc. This year's course covered 336.1 kilometers, with more than 24,000 meters of elevation gain – nearly the height of three Mount Qomolangma – and a 150-hour cutoff.

The race started in Courmayeur at 10am on September 13. Wearing bib No. 1, Zhao took an early lead and stayed in front until the aid station at 203.8 kilometers.

He spent 50 minutes there changing clothes, eating, receiving a massage and sleeping, allowing Swiss runner Jonathan Schindler to pass him. Zhao then accelerated after leaving the station and regained the lead.