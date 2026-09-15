[Industry]
Xuhui
Meituan
Shanghai

Meituan Just Put Food Delivery in the Sky

by Zhou Weiran
September 15, 2026
Share Article:

Food delivery in Shanghai has reached new heights.

Meituan launched its low-altitude drone delivery network in West Bund on September 10, its second city-level "sky network" after Shenzhen, and its first step toward aerial logistics saturation in Shanghai.

The system, which connects key commercial and recreational areas including West Bund Dream Center, Xuhui Riverside, and McDonald's Longteng Avenue restaurant, is designed to provide rapid last-mile logistics solutions for urban consumers.

A highlight of the launch is China's first food brand-exclusive drone delivery route operated in partnership with McDonald's.

Cyclists, joggers, and campers on the Xuhui riverside can scan a QR code, order from 30 McDonald's items, and have their meal delivered in 10 minutes.

Ah Ma Handmade and M Stand are among the nearly 20 restaurant chains the service supports, with plans to add over 40 by year-end.

The initiative aligns with Shanghai's low-altitude economic strategy, which aims to develop a comprehensive industrial system by 2027.

Local authorities view such projects as vital "new infrastructure" for enhancing urban logistics efficiency and consumer convenience.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Xuhui#Meituan#Shanghai#Shenzhen
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

GAC, FAW Deal Signals China Auto Shake-Up
FEATURED
[AUTO]
GAC, FAW Deal Signals China Auto Shake-Up
@ Zhou WeiranLineSep 15, 2026
China's Factory Output Picks Up in August as Retail Sales Cool
[Economy]
China's Factory Output Picks Up in August as Retail Sales Cool
Industrial output growth accelerated to 5.2 percent in August from 4.5 percent in July, while retail sales growth slowed to 0.4 percent.
Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP5: Woodworking Challenge
Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP5: Woodworking Challenge
Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP5: Woodworking Challenge
Shanghai Court Orders Compulsory Medical Treatment in Father's Killing Case
[News]
Shanghai Court Orders Compulsory Medical Treatment in Father's Killing Case
A Shanghai court ordered compulsory medical treatment for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia after he killed his father at home in March.

Popular Reads

Meituan Just Put Food Delivery in the Sky
1

Meituan Just Put Food Delivery in the Sky

GAC, FAW Deal Signals China Auto Shake-Up
2

GAC, FAW Deal Signals China Auto Shake-Up

China's Factory Output Picks Up in August as Retail Sales Cool
3

China's Factory Output Picks Up in August as Retail Sales Cool

What's New At WorldSkills Shanghai 2026?
4

What's New At WorldSkills Shanghai 2026?