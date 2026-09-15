Meituan Just Put Food Delivery in the Sky

Food delivery in Shanghai has reached new heights.

Meituan launched its low-altitude drone delivery network in West Bund on September 10, its second city-level "sky network" after Shenzhen, and its first step toward aerial logistics saturation in Shanghai.

The system, which connects key commercial and recreational areas including West Bund Dream Center, Xuhui Riverside, and McDonald's Longteng Avenue restaurant, is designed to provide rapid last-mile logistics solutions for urban consumers.

A highlight of the launch is China's first food brand-exclusive drone delivery route operated in partnership with McDonald's.

Cyclists, joggers, and campers on the Xuhui riverside can scan a QR code, order from 30 McDonald's items, and have their meal delivered in 10 minutes.

Ah Ma Handmade and M Stand are among the nearly 20 restaurant chains the service supports, with plans to add over 40 by year-end.

The initiative aligns with Shanghai's low-altitude economic strategy, which aims to develop a comprehensive industrial system by 2027.

Local authorities view such projects as vital "new infrastructure" for enhancing urban logistics efficiency and consumer convenience.